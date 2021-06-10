Dimethylaminopropylamine Market 2019 Global Trends, Business Strategies, Emerging Technologies, Applications, Sales Revenue Analysis with Forecast 2022

Dimethylaminopropyl Amine Market – Overview

The global dimethylaminopropyl amine market is expected grow moderately and register a positive CAGR over the forecast period. Some of the protuberant drivers supporting the growth of global dimethylaminopropylamine market are growing demand in various application such as cosmetics & personal care, textile fibers, dyeing, medicines, lubricant additives, polyurethane catalysts, resins, other sector. However, the raw material required for the manufacturing of dimethylaminopropyl amine is very high.

Dimethylaminopropylamine are organic derivatives of ammonia, in which one, two, or all three of the hydrogen of ammonia are replaced by organic groups. These amines have excellent physical and chemical properties and can offer better color and heat stability along with improved oil solubility.

Additionally, the availability of raw materials for production of dimethylaminopropyl amine is also a challenging task for the manufacturers which may restrain the market. The usage of dimethylaminopropylamine is accompanied by harmful effects on environment and human health, hence stringent environmental regulations would reduce the consumption and production of amines, which is a threat to this market.

As agriculture sector accounted high contribution to the GDP of the developing economies. There is tremendous opportunity for the dimethylaminopropylamine market with its use as herbicide, insecticide, fungicide in agriculture sector for countries with developing economies. The dimethylaminopropylamine are used by many industries, including for the manufacture of agrochemical, pharmaceutical and water treatment chemical. However, recently a growing trend of use of dimethylaminopropylamine as additives for the manufacture of polyurethane foams, coatings, lubricants and detergents is observed.

Competitive Dashboard:

Key players of the global Dimethylaminopropylamine market are BASF SE(Germany), Huntsman International LLC.(U.S), Eastman Chemical Company(US), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.(US), Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited(India), PCC Rokita SA (Poland), Realet Chemical Technology Co,Ltd (China) and others.

Dimethylaminopropylamine Market Regional Industry Analysis:

Asia Pacific region accounted largest market share in the global dimethylaminopropyl amine market and expected to dominate during the forecast period due to rising agriculture sector in developing economies, water treatment, adhesives and growing pharmaceutical industry in the region.

China being largest consumer, manufacturer and exporter of polyether Amine. Chinese manufacturers are mostly small manufacturers and some of the prominent manufacturers.

India is the second largest consumer in Asia Pacific region. Several initiatives taken by Government of India will support the growth of coating industry in India. One of such initiative is ‘Make in India’. This initiative is expected to foster growth in Indian anti-reflective coating market by allowing duty rationalization for skill development, feedstock, improving infrastructure and tax incentives for R&D investments.

Approval of the GST bill is another key reform which is expected to lower logistics cost by 10-15% and create a unified market across the country. The launch of Single Window Interface for Facilitating Trade (SWIFT) by government would help importers or exporters to file a common integrated declaration, instead of 9 forms across 6 agencies. In addition to this, North America & Europe have witnessed healthy growth in dimethylaminopropyl amine market owing to a growing non-residential repair, renovation and new construction activities in the region.

