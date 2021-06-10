Emission Control Systems Market Growth Opportunities, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis 2017-2025

Emission Control Systems market: Introduction

Rapid industrialization and the growing automotive industry has increased the demand for emission control systems which are helpful in preventing environmental pollution. Issues pertaining to global warming have become a strong reason for augmenting the installation of emission control systems to reduce the release of harmful contaminants and agents, such as carbon mono-oxide, unburnt Hydro-Carbon discharged from industries and automobiles. Industries across the world have been working to protect the environment from the harmful effects of these noxious emissions by incorporating emission control systems. Apart from minimizing these noxious emissions, emission control systems also send an alert message in case of excessive emissions.

The Emission control systems market is expected to grow owing to the increasing population and a general increase in the demand for energy. Moreover, these systems are likely to play a key role in protecting the atmosphere and decreasing the adverse effects of harmful emissions in years to come.

Selection of emission control systems depends on two factors — category of pollutant and source of emission. Industries, such as power plants, cement plants, refineries and automobile make the prominent sources of harmful emissions. Emission control systems collect toxic gases and convert harmful pollutants into simpler molecules.

Emission Control Systems market: Market Dynamics

An increase in awareness among manufacturing industries, governmental bodies and automotive sector regarding green environment is the key factor responsible for the growth of the emission control systems market. Similarly, strict emission regulations in various regions have also enhanced the demand for emission control systems, such as exhaust gas recirculation, electrostatic precipitators, catalytic reactors, etc. Also, the fact that emission control systems enhance fuel efficiency will facilitate the growth of the market in the coming years.

Emission control systems follow complex mechanisms and thus, require skilled technicians. That aside, these systems also demand maintenance from time to time. These are some of the factors that can hamper the growth of the emission control systems market during the forecast period.

The clean air act was introduced in 1977 to limit the amount of toxic pollutants emitted from automobiles. Moreover, emission norms, such as Euro-V and Euro-VI, have made catalytic converters as compulsory systems in gasoline vehicles to control harmful emissions. Such acts and norms will prove to be instrumental in the expansion of emission control systems market.

Emission Control Systems market: Segmentation

The emission control systems market can be segmented on the basis of application and product type.

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented in to:

Oil & Gas industry

Automotive

Marine

Manufacturing

On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented in to:

Electrostatic precipitator

Absorber

Air injection

Catalytic reactor

Catalytic convertor

Emission Control Systems market: Regional Overview

Emission control systems market is anticipated to show positive growth due to growing industrialization in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the emission control systems market owing to a general increase in infrastructural development, industrialization, and vehicle sales. The Asia Pacific will be followed by Europe and North America regions, which are expected to grow at a relatively slower rate than Asia Pacific. The market in Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to grow at significant rate owing to growing industrial and manufacturing activities. The Oil & Gas sector in the region will be a lead sector for emission controls systems market.

Emission Control Systems market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global emission control systems market includes:-

Woodward, Inc.

Adwest Technologies, Inc. (CECO Environmental)

Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc.

Air Clear, LLC

Catalytic Products International, Inc.

Epcon Industrial Systems, LP

Verantis Environmental Solutions Group

PCME Ltd.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Faurecia Clean Mobility

Haldor Topsoe A/S

GEA Group

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Clean Diesel Technologies Inc.

Bosal Group

