Emphysema Market 2019 Global Market Challenge, Driver, Trends & Forecast to 2023

Emphysema, a lung disease is characterized by the shortness of breath, thereby, damaging the air sacs in the lungs. The disease leads to rupture and weakening of inner walls of the air sacs over the period. The disease involves the reduction in the surface area of the lungs which in turn reduces the amount of oxygen reaching the bloodstream. Hence, during exhalation, the alveoli do not function properly leaving the air trapped in the lungs, leaving no space for oxygen-rich air to enter the lungs. Emphysema and chronic bronchitis are together known as the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The patients suffering from emphysema also have chronic bronchitis. The major causes of emphysema are exposure to air pollutants, chemical fumes, and dust and smoking. The condition can be diagnosed through various tests such as imaging tests that include chest X-ray and CT scan and the lung function test.

The global emphysema market is mainly driven by the high prevalence of respiratory diseases such as chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and others and a huge demand for treatment including smoking cessation drugs and antibiotics. Additionally, the rising availability of diagnostic services for respiratory illness also fuels the growth of the market.

According to the World Health Organization, COPD affects nearly 210 million people which is attributed to the increasing population in urban areas across the globe and growing number of tobacco smokers.

The global emphysema market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Segments

The global emphysema market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into centrilobular and panlobular emphysema.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into imaging test, lung function test, and others. The imaging test is further segmented into chest X-ray and CT scan.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into medications, therapy, and surgery. Medications are further segmented into smoking cessation drugs, bronchodilators, inhaled steroids, antibiotics, and leukotriene modifiers. Therapy is further segmented into pulmonary rehabilitation, nutrition therapy, gene therapy, and supplemental oxygen. Surgery is further segmented into lung volume reduction surgery, lung transplant, and bullectomy.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, surgical centers, and others.

Regional Analysis of the Global Emphysema Market

The American emphysema market is segmented into two regions, namely, North America and South America. North America, being the largest market, is mainly driven by the increasing use of imaging test and lung function test for the diagnosis of the disease and huge population base diagnosed with COPD. Furthermore, the U.S. is the largest market in North America owing to the presence of large number of market players manufacturing medications for emphysema and increasing awareness about risk factors and cases of the disease. The American Lung Association stated that in the U.S., COPD is the fourth leading cause of deaths. Canada is expected to be the fastest growing market which is driven by the overall increasing demand for diagnostic medical devices with progress in the medical device sector. South America is expected to be the fastest growing market due to technologically advanced devices for diagnosis and the increasing demand for treatment options of respiratory diseases

The European emphysema market exhibits a positive growth with an increasing emphasis on the diagnosis of chronic respiratory conditions such as the COPD and asthma and increasing focus on research and development activities for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Germany and the U.K. are the major contributors to the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing expenditure in healthcare by major countries in Europe also accelerates the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market whose growth is attributed to a huge demand for lung function test and other diagnostic tests and the increasing focus on early diagnosis and treatment of lung diseases. Furthermore, other factors contributing to the growth of the market are lifestyle changes, the influence of western culture among the adults, and addiction to smoking. Additionally, rising environmental pollution and exposure to harmful chemicals also attribute to the growth of the market.

The Middle Eastern and African market for emphysema exhibits a steady rise with an increase in the number of healthcare facilities providing treatment for the chronic condition and the flourishing growth of medical device sector especially the diagnostic devices such as MRI and CT. In the African region, the awareness about COPD is increasing and is fueling the growth of the market.

Key Players in the Global Emphysema Market

Some of the key players in this market are Intrexon Corporation, Pulmonx Inc., Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., Mariposa Health Limited, PneumRx, Uptake Medical Corporation, Icure Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., BTG International’s, Olympus Corporation, Kamada Limited, Emphasys Medical, Inc. and others.

