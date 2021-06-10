Energy Measurement ICs Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

Energy Measurement ICs Global Market – Overview

The global energy measurement ICs market demand is growing due to the growing demand for energy measurement applications in manufacturing industry. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of energy measurement ICs is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period 2017-2023.

Energy Measurement ICs Market Key Companies

Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Cirrus Logic (U.S.), Maxim Integrated (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Linear Technology (U.S.), Microchip Technology (U.S.), Atmel Corporation (U.S.) Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Energy Measurement ICs Market.

Energy Measurement ICs Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The market of Energy Measurement ICs Market appears to be highly competitive. To maintain the market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio.

Energy Measurement ICs Global Market – Segmentation

The Energy Measurement ICs market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Function : Active energy (kWh), apparent energy (kVA), reactive energy (kVAR) and RMS Energy.

Segmentation By type: Single-Channel and Multi-Channel.

Segmentation By verticals: Smart plugs, Industrial, Power monitors for servers, Smart appliances, Smart Homes, Smart Cities among others.

Segmentation by Regions: Geographical Regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of The World.

Energy Measurement ICs Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global energy measurement ICs market with the largest market share owing to presence of major players such as Linear Technology (U.S.), Microchip Technology (U.S.), Atmel Corporation (U.S.) Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.) and among others, in the region. Global Energy Measurement ICs market in European market is expected to grow at a substantial high CAGR during 2017 to 2023. The Asia Pacific market for energy measurement ICs market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023) due to increasing demand for mixed signal integration in electronics industry.

Industry News:

February 2018 – Saelig Company, Inc. introduced the patented Sol Chip Saturn802 Energy Harvester IC. This is a unique photovoltaic (PV) cell which can produce output voltage levels of 0.75V, 1.5V, 2.25V, 3.0V, 4.5V, and 9V, which existing solar cells cannot do.

December 2017– Toshiba launched BLE 4.2 interface IC which is a chip providing BLE 4.2 host control interface functions which supports secure connection, LE privacy features and extended packet length support

February 2018– Ricoh launched the R1800 Buck DC/DC Converter, designed for use in energy harvesting devices. This is a DC/DC converter collecting energy generated from a photovoltaic or vibration energy harvester cell and stores it in a super capacitor or rechargeable battery.

May 2018 – Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, along with the largest ecosystem of solution partners, provide a new Noise Figure Measurements to Field Fox Handheld Analysers solutions related for 5G Communications, Internet of Things (IoT), and Aerospace & Defence.

September 2016– LTC introduced a power and energy monitor for 0V to 15V DC supply rails with an integrated sense resistor. The LTC2947 provides access to all the necessary parameters to accurately assess and manage board level energy consumption, and its rail-to-rail operating range is ideal for monitoring current levels during short-circuit or blackout situations without additional circuitry.

