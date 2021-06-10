Enteral Feeding Devices Market Expected to Witness a Considerable Growth with an Estimated CAGR of close to 5.6% by 2020 | Global Analysis Report

Enteral feeding devices are used to deliver nutrition or medications directly into the stomach or intestine. These devices are commonly used to feed the specialized diet in elderly or bedridden patients suffering from chronic ailments such as neurological disorders, cancer, gastro intestinal and inherited metabolic diseases. In patients with functional GI tract, enteral feeding is the preferred route of nutrition delivery as compared to parenteral feeding. This is because, enteral feeding avoids complications such as infection, sepsis, and liver and gallbladder disorders, commonly associated with parenteral nutrition.

The global enteral feeding device market is primarily driven by rising incidences of cancer and neurological disorders, growing adoption of enteral nutrition, particularly in home settings and an increasing popularity of enteral feeding among pediatrics. The growth would be further supplemented by ageing population and growing awareness about enteral nutrition. However, stringent regulations, and inadvertent dislodgment of tubes (leading to accidental disabilities and deaths) are likely to hinder the market growth. The global enteral feeding devices market is expected to reach $ 2,846.7 million by 2020 at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2015-2020.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Medtronic plc,

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,

Halyard Health, Inc.,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Danone, Nestlé S.A,

Moog Inc.,

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

C. R. Bard, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

The global enteral feeding devices market is segmented on the basis of device type, application, age group, end user and geography. On the basis of device type market is segmented into feeding tubes, feeding pumps, giving set, enteral syringe, and other accessories. Based on application, the market is segmented into cancer, neurological disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, malnutrition/ undernutrition and others. Based on age group, the market is segmented into pediatrics and adults. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospital and home settings. Geographically, the market is segmented across four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Product launch, acquisition and distribution agreement are some of the key strategies adopted by leading industry players. In March 2015, Halyard Health announced the introduction of MIC PEG enteral feeding tube kit. Recently, Medela signed a five-year distribution agreement with Atlanta Biomedical Company (ABC), for distribution of Medela Enteral Feeding Pump. In May 2014, Medela also acquired the enteral feeding assets of Acacia, Inc, a company that markets line of neonatal feeding devices.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global enteral feeding devices market

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market estimations through 2014″2020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

An in-depth analysis of key segments of the market demonstrate the types of devices along with the applications, age groups and end-users in the enteral feeding devices market

The enteral feeding devices market scenario is comprehensively analysed in accordance with the key regions

A detailed SWOT analysis enables study of the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practises followed by leading market players across the geographies

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The global enteral feeding devices market is segmented as below,

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market By – Device Type

Feeding tubes

Low Profile Enteral tubes

Low Profile Buttons

Low Profile Tubes

Transnasal feeding tubes

Nasogastric (NGT)

NasoJejunul (NJT)

Percutaneous feeding tubes

Gastrostomy tubes

Percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (PEG) tubes

Percutaneous endoscopic jejunostomy (PEJ) tubes

Percutaneous endoscopic gastrojejunostomy (PEGJ) tubes

Radiologically Inserted Gastrostomy (RIG) tubes

Orogastric tubes

Feeding pumps

Giving sets

Enteral syringes

Other accessories

Adaptors

Feed container

Carrying bags

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Application

Neurological Disorders

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Malnutrition/ Undernutrition

Others

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Age Group

Children

Adults

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By End User

Hospital

Home

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

