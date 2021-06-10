Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market Analysis and Growth Forecast Market Size, by Applications, Types and Competitors to 2024
Global “Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market” is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
The enterprise communication infrastructure market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.53% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The growing need to upgrade outdated IT communication infrastructure is also motivating many organizations to invest in the enterprise’s communication infrastructure market.
– According to the Spiceworks’ 2019 State of IT, 89% of companies surveyed expect their IT budgets to grow or remain considerable in 2019. 56% of companies with more than 5,000 employees reported that they were expecting their IT budgets to increase in 2019.
– The primary driver behind the investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial.
– Another prominent trend in the market aiding the growth of enterprise communication infrastructure is the increasing rate of smartphone penetration, owing to increasing BYOD policies.
– Adoption of cloud services also continues to influence enterprise spending. Cloud-based solutions are also helping organizations in creating a more effective unified platform for internal and external communication. The growing adoption of cloud services, especially among SMEs, is also promoting the further development of the market.
– However, the growing data security concerns as well as poor IT infrastructure, especially in the developing regions, are some of the factors restraining the market growth.
Scope of the Report
Enterprise communications infrastructure encompasses server-based products and software that provide a central platform for communications for enterprises and other organizations. A key part of the enterprise communications proposition is the promise of more consistent user experience across a wider range of communications channels and features. To achieve this, a critical task is to tightly integrate the server-based communications products and application functionality into a UC infrastructure.
Get a Sample Copy of The Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14245145
Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market by Companies
Key Market Trends
Retail Segment has Significant Share in the Market
– With the growing multi-channel retail, over which customers and employees communicate, enterprise communications have the potential to, not only enhance the overall customer experience but also deliver significant cost-savings and flexibility leveraging competitive advantage.
– With the explosion in the use of technology by multi-channel retailers, enterprise communication infrastructure enables the integration of new and emerging technologies, including interactive kiosks, electronic signage, multimedia, geo-positioning, fly vision, etc.
– Companies that outshine in engaging customers across channels including web, mobile, social media and in-store retain twice as many customers than without effective cross channel customer care strategies. This drives retailers for omnichannel communication adoption as they can give an Omnichannel experience to customers,
– To design a multi-dimensional and satisfying shopping experience for the customer, corporate executives, field managers, and store employees need access to a broad range of products and organizational information.
– For instance, Aberdeen Group Inc. in a study found that companies with the most robust Omnichannel strategies retain 89% of customers than 33% with weaker Omnichannel strategy. Customers use two or more devices when making a purchase.
North America to Hold the Largest Market Share
– North America is expected to dominate the global enterprise communication infrastructure market, as it is one of the early adopters of the technology. It is also because most of the major players in the market are US-based. The cloud adoption among the regional end-user is also quite high. Hence, the investment in the studied market is too high.
– Many of the market vendors in the region are also investing in innovating additional and unique features to their offering, in order to gain a competitive advantage as well as to expand their customer target base.
– For instance, Google is trying to expand its reach into enterprise communications launching its Google Contact Center AI and Google Voice at Google Next 2019. The company’s Google Contact Center AI will enhance, strengthen, and accelerate a variety of customer engagement solutions with Google’s AI capabilities. Its Google Voice will help the business, by making Google-hosted telephony available to G Suite subscribers.
– In 2019, the US-based company, IntelePeer, a Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider, launched Atmosphere SmartFlows, a visual workflow builder, and Atmosphere Engage, a communications management application.This is also expected to bring advancement in the regional and global market, which expands the market scope further.
Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245145
Detailed TOC of Global Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2024)
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 General Study Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Analysis Methodology
2.3 Study Phases
2.4 Econometric Modelling
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview and Trends of Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Trends
4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
5. Market Dynamics of Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Production
5.1.2 Rising Demand
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
6. Global Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By Capacity
7. Global Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By Material Type
7.1 Type 1
7.2 Type 2
7.3 Type 3
8. Global Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market Segmentation, Segmented by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 United States
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Rest of North America
8.2 Asia-Pacific
8.2.1 China
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.3 India
8.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 United Kingdom
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Russia
8.3.5 Rest of Europe
8.4 Rest of the World
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.2 South Africa
8.4.3 Others
9. Competitive Landscape and Introduction of Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Developments of Key Players
10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)
10.1 Company 1
10.2 Company 2
10.3 Company 3
10.4 Company 4
10.5 Company 5
11. Disclaimer
And Many More….
No. of Pages: – 120
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245145
About Absolute Reports:
Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187
Mail id: [email protected]
For Other Report :
Bot Services Market Research Report 2019 – Business Analysis of Impact and Forecast till 2024