Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market Analysis and Growth Forecast Market Size, by Applications, Types and Competitors to 2024

Global “Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market” is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The enterprise communication infrastructure market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.53% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The growing need to upgrade outdated IT communication infrastructure is also motivating many organizations to invest in the enterprise’s communication infrastructure market.

– According to the Spiceworks’ 2019 State of IT, 89% of companies surveyed expect their IT budgets to grow or remain considerable in 2019. 56% of companies with more than 5,000 employees reported that they were expecting their IT budgets to increase in 2019.

– The primary driver behind the investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial.

– Another prominent trend in the market aiding the growth of enterprise communication infrastructure is the increasing rate of smartphone penetration, owing to increasing BYOD policies.

– Adoption of cloud services also continues to influence enterprise spending. Cloud-based solutions are also helping organizations in creating a more effective unified platform for internal and external communication. The growing adoption of cloud services, especially among SMEs, is also promoting the further development of the market.

– However, the growing data security concerns as well as poor IT infrastructure, especially in the developing regions, are some of the factors restraining the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Enterprise communications infrastructure encompasses server-based products and software that provide a central platform for communications for enterprises and other organizations. A key part of the enterprise communications proposition is the promise of more consistent user experience across a wider range of communications channels and features. To achieve this, a critical task is to tightly integrate the server-based communications products and application functionality into a UC infrastructure.

Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market by Companies

Microsoft Corporation

Orange SA

Avaya Inc

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent SA