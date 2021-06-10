Europe Home Automation Systems Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2014-2025
Highlighted with 33 tables and 50 figures, this 152-page report “Europe Home Automation Systems Market by System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)
• Market Structure
• Growth Drivers
• Restraints and Challenges
• Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe home automation systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology, and Country.
• Hardware
• Software
• Service
On basis of software algorithm, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.
• Proactive
• Behavioral
• HVAC Control and Energy Management
• Security and Access Control
• Entertainment Control
• Lighting Control
• Other Controls
• Managed Services
• Mainstream
• Do-It-Yourself (DIY)
• Luxury
• Wired Technology
• Wireless Communication Technologies
• Network Technologies
• Power-line Technology
• Other Technologies
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe home automation systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
ABB Ltd.
Amx LLC (Harman)
Control4 Corporation
Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Ingersoll-Rand PLC
Johnson Controls, Inc.
Legrand
Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.
Lutron
Savant Systems LLC.
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Zigbee Alliance
