Explosive Detection Equipment Market to Record Rise in Incremental Opportunity During the Forecast Period (2015-2021)

Global Explosive Detection Equipment Market: Introduction

With the growing threat of terrorism across the globe, explosive detection equipment is a necessity of today’s world. The equipment used for explosive detection prevents the shipping of illegal materials, such as narcotics and small arms. Common explosives are made of organic as well as inorganic nitrogen and nitrate compounds, such as ammonium nitrate in fuel oil (ANFO) and triacetone triperoxide (TATP). There are several techniques for explosive detection used in different areas, such as aviation security, land borders, nuclear power plants and seaports. Security checks are generally performed on persons, luggage, vehicles and containers. The growing use of automatic scanner systems instead of manual checks in various public places is the best example of rising safety concerns. Attributing to the increasing frequency of terrorist attacks in the world, the global market for explosive detection equipment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Global Explosive Detection Equipment Market: Dynamics

Numerous government legislations aimed at improving safety and security of citizens as well as infrastructure form a key driver for the global explosive detection equipment market. The growing number of air passengers is influencing airport authorities to mandate the application of advanced security in aircraft as well as airports. The aviation sector, being one of the most vulnerable pertaining to terrorist attacks, is expected to drive the market for global explosive detection equipment at a significant pace during the forecast period. Attributing to the special physical properties of plastic explosives, they are not easily detectable by explosive detection equipment, which is a concerning challenge for manufacturers.

Robotics-based explosive detection equipment is an ongoing trend in the market. The technology is relatively more efficient and consumers less power. Mergers and acquisitions among companies, in order to enhance capabilities in explosives detection equipment and technologies, is also an ongoing trend witnessed globally.

Global Explosive Detection Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global explosive detection equipment market can be segmented by product type, technology, application and end use.

On the basis of the type of product, the global explosive detection equipment market can be segmented as:

Handheld

Vehicle mounted

Ground mounted

On the basis of the type of technology, the global explosive detection equipment market can be segmented as:

Colorimetric & automated colorimetric

Spectrometry

X-ray machines

Neutron activation

On the basis of the type of application, the global explosive detection equipment market can be segmented as:

Trace vapors

Bulk detection

On the basis of the end use, the global explosive detection equipment market can be segmented as:

Aviation

Military

Transportation

Commercial spaces (malls, retail, private offices, etc.)

Government (railway stations, tourist spots, etc.)

Global Explosive Detection Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The constantly growing threat of terrorist activities in various forms is boosting the demand for explosive detection equipment across the globe. Every nation is investing significantly in the safety and security of its citizens and infrastructure, which in turn is expected to drive the worldwide demand for explosive detection equipment. Substantial spending in European countries on security equipment in airports is expected to drive the market for explosive detection equipment over the forecast period. Ongoing disputes among Asian countries, such as India, Pakistan and China, often regarding territorial intrusions, is creating an intense situation, due to which governments have increased security measures and thereby spurred the demand for explosive detection equipment. Conflicts in geographical as well as political regions of the Middle East have led to an increase in the demand for safety equipment, such as explosive detection, which in turn is fueling the growth of the explosive detection equipment market in the region. Strict safety concerns in the North America region, especially after the 9/11 incident, have led to an increase in the demand for explosive detection equipment.

Global Explosive Detection Equipment Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global explosive detection equipment market include:

Cobham

American Innovations, Inc.

Smiths Detection

DSA Detection

L3 Technologies Inc.

FLIR Systems

Autoclear, LLC

Chemring Group PLC

Rapiscan Systems

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.