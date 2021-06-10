Fintech Investment Market is Predicted to Expand at Faster Rates Worldwide by 2025

Global Fintech Investment Market valued approximately USD 39.6 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.40% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The growth of an alternative business model that can both replace and complement traditional payment practices is a key growth driver for the fintech market growth. Major banks are helping to incubate, invest in, or partner with FinTech companies.

This report provides an in-depth overview of the Fintech Investment market. This includes market characteristics, consisting of segmentation, market share, trends and strategies for this market. The Market Size section provides historical forecasts of market growth and future. An in-depth analysis of the major companies operating in the market is also mentioned in this research report

Some of the major players operating in the market are ZhongAn (China), Oscar, Wealth front, Quefangi, Funding Circle, Kreditech, Avant, Atom Bank, Klarna, and Our Crowd

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00017285

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

– P2P Lending

– Online Acquiring and Mobile Wallets

– Personal Finance Management or Private Financial Planning

– MSME Services

– MPOS

– Mobile First Banking

– Bitcoin

– Crowd Funding

– Others

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00017285

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Fintech Investment Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Fintech Investment Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Fintech Investment Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Fintech Investment Market, by Application

Chapter 6. Fintech Investment Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 8. Research Process

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com