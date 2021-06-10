Flexible foam insulation market key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018–2023



Flexible foam insulation, a kind of foam insulation, has open-cell structure giving it flexibility and reducing its weight. The Spray is the most commonly used application technique for flexible foam insulation, which has major usage in the building sector. Acoustic and thermal insulation are key application areas that utilize the benefits of better properties offered by the flexible foam products.

Flexible foam insulation is used as part of the advanced infrastructure solutions in building construction owing to their superior properties to insulate from noise and heat. Low weight of the foam also helps to reduce the overall weight of the structure. Flexible foam insulation has major application in the construction industry as a roof or wall insulation material to insulate from heat or noise. Transportation and consumer appliances are other key areas for the flexible foam to be used for insulation.

Currently, Asia Pacific is the global leader in the Flexible Foam Insulation Market. China and India have big manufacturing bases and thus they contribute the highest to the APAC market revenue. Europe is the second major consumer owing to extensive infrastructural developments. Countries in North America and Middle East & Africa will show a high growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing industrialization in these regions. Globally, the demand for flexible foam insulation is growing consistently, especially in the Asia Pacific and European markets. This growth is supported by the increased building and construction projects along with several automotive industries in these regions.

Thermal insulation is the dominant application segment for flexible foam insulation products at the global level due to their better properties and higher adoption. Other than thermal insulation, the flexible foam insulation acquires a major market in hybrid and acoustic insulation segments. New upcoming technologies based on novel bio-based materials are giving a tough competition to the flexible foam insulation market.

The study of the global Flexible Foam Insulation Market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long-term. The study ensures a 360° view bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

According to Infoholic Research, the Global Flexible Foam Insulation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period to reach $6.84 billion by 2022. The Thermal Flexible Foam Insulation segment is expected to maintain a global dominance in the application segments driven by China and India. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the highest growth toward the market growth. Some of the key players in the market include PolyOne Corporation, DoW Chemicals, Owens Corning, and K-Flex.

Report Scope:

• Applications

o Acoustic insulation

o Thermal insulation

o Hybrid insulation

• End-user

o Building and Construction

o Transportation

o Consumer Appliances

• Regions

o Asia Pacific

o Europe

o North America

o Rest of the World

