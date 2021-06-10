Food Binders Market driven by Growing meat product consumption will escalate industry size

The global food binders market share, over the recent years, is experiencing an encouraging growth momentum owing to the increased consumer inclination toward fast food consumption. Apparently, food binders are predominantly used in the formulation of packaged and ready to eat food products owing to their moisture retention ability which maintains the texture and juiciness of the raw ingredients. As per a research report compiled by Global Market Insights, Inc., the total revenue collection of the food binders industry is slated to surpass USD 1.9 billion by the year 2025.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3246

While the conventional food binders are being used on large-scale, it has been observed that a few industry players are coming up with new non-sweet food binders which can prove to be sustainable alternatives to the typical binder options on the market such as vital wheat gluten, eggs, starches, and corn syrups. The US-based food processing company Archer Daniels Midland, for instance, has recently claimed to have filed a global patent for its edible bean blends Vegefull which can be used as non-sweet food binder in granola, protein, nutrition bars, cereal clusters, and snack pieces.

Reportedly, the new food binder has been manufactured from a range of beans including chickpea, kidney, navy, black, and pinto. In this context, it has to be noted that Vegefull is a unique binder in the global food binder industry, by the virtue of being among a very few non-sweet binders currently available in the market. Apparently, it cannot be overlooked that almost all the conventional food binders include an ingredient that may be an allergen; or increase the sweetness of the food; or include an ingredient avoided by people on certain diets, e.g. gluten-free. Therefore, Vegefull comes as a new kind of food binder which has no-added sugar and has a clean label, making it one of the very few products that can be used in sweet and savory food items.

Browse full Report Details @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/food-binders-market

Apart from the advent of non-sweet food binders, the increasing prominence of plant-based food binders can be seen from the launch of Vestkorn Milling’s cold-water, grain-free pea starch food binder – Vestkorn ColdGel PS70 – that can be used in pet food. The company reportedly uses sustainable pulses in a dry milling procedure to produce its new food binder. Based on its high-water binding ability, the new binder helps in achieving finished product texture and is also a good source of non-grain minerals, protein, and carbohydrates.

Speaking of the food binders market share expansion in regional terms, European nations appear to have a considerable uptake of these products in the recent years. The egg white based food binders are becoming quite popular in Germany owing to their high protein content which increases its gluing property and helps in connecting food ingredients at a higher temperature. As egg whites are incredibly sticky when mixed with just about any food item, they bind together cookies quite well. Moreover, the binding and emulsifying capability of the yolk, makes egg whites an excellent food binder. As per reliable estimates, Germany egg white-based food binders market share is forecast to register a decent annual growth rate of more than 4.5 percent over 2019-2025.

Inquiry of this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3246

Apart from Germany, the usage of food binders in France has seen a commendable increase over the last few years. This product is being used in the production of cakes, Swiss rolls, and biscuits as it binds the constituents together in an effort to safeguard these foods from getting contaminated and oxidized. These properties of food binders would assist the France food binders market share from bakery and confectionary application to exceed a revenue portfolio of USD 20 million by 2025. Endowed with a continuum of application domains such as processed foods, meat products, sauces & dressings, dairy & frozen desserts, beverages, and sports nutrition, the global food binders market is slated to garner a remuneration of USD 1.9 billion by 2025.