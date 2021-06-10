Forklift Trucks Market 2024: Research Methodology Focuses Market Size & Major Factors Influencing the Industry Development

Global “Forklift Trucks Market” is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. Forklift Trucks Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The forklift trucks market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Forklift trucks are one of the most common material-handling equipment in the market. Although, there are a large number of automated solutions arriving in the market, the demand for manual internal combustion (IC) and electric forklifts have not dwindled.

– The increasing demand from the European and the Asia-Pacific regions are expected to further increase the sale of these units over the forecast period. While the tremendous demand from the retail industry, especially from the e-commerce sector, is driving the forklift truck market headlong, the advent of automated guided vehicles (close substitutes to forklift trucks) pose a significant challenge to the market.

– However, the uneven weight distribution is due to a more massive rear section to compensate for the loads being carried in the front, which is increasing the chance of tipping over during tight turns.

– It is evident that the energy-consumption costs of an electric forklift is comparatively less. Furthermore, advantages like zero emission, zero noise pollution, and the ability to virtually perform every task that an IC forklift can do, is increasingly approving electric forklift trucks to gain more market share every year.

Scope of the Report

A forklift is a powered industrial truck, having two power-operated horizontal prongs that can be raised and lowered for loading, transporting, unloading goods and moving materials over short distances. Forklift trucks can be classified under power source in two different ways, namely internal combustion engine and electric motor. The increasing demand in various industries, such as transportation and logistics, retail sector, general manufacturing, construction, food, and beverage industry is penetrating the forklift market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

