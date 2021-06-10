Gesture Control Interfaces Global Market 2019: Key Players – GestureTek, Gestigon, Leap Gesture, EyeSight Technologies, Thalmic Labs

Gesture Control Interfaces Industry

Description

Touchless gesture recognition occurs when a user makes movements in the air (whether intentionally or unintentionally), rather than in contact with a trackpad, touchscreen, stylus, or similar surface interface. These gestures are uniquely distinguishable as human, and are recognized and interpreted by automated systems to deduce the user’s intention or status. Gesture recognition technologies include 2D cameras, 3D cameras, infrared (IR), lidar, ultrasonics, radio frequency (RF), motion-sensing gloves, and accelerometers.

Substantial growth is anticipated in the fields of healthcare, smart buildings and smart appliances, phones and tablets, VR gaming, and enterprise AR. Modest growth is anticipated in automotive, 2D console gaming and sign language interpretation, while slight or negative change is anticipated in desktop and laptop computing.

In 2017, the global Gesture Control Interfaces market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Gesture Control Interfaces status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gesture Control Interfaces development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GestureTek

Gestigon

Leap Gesture

EyeSight Technologies

Thalmic Labs

Intel

Apple

4tiitoo

Logbar

PointGrab

Nimble VR

Apotact Labs

ArcSoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wearable Based

Vision Based

Infrared Based

Electric Field Based

Ultrasonic Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Gaming and Entertainment

Healthcare

Defense

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Gesture Control Interfaces status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Gesture Control Interfaces development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

