Gesture Control Interfaces Global Market 2019: Key Players – GestureTek, Gestigon, Leap Gesture, EyeSight Technologies, Thalmic Labs
Gesture Control Interfaces Industry
Description
Touchless gesture recognition occurs when a user makes movements in the air (whether intentionally or unintentionally), rather than in contact with a trackpad, touchscreen, stylus, or similar surface interface. These gestures are uniquely distinguishable as human, and are recognized and interpreted by automated systems to deduce the user’s intention or status. Gesture recognition technologies include 2D cameras, 3D cameras, infrared (IR), lidar, ultrasonics, radio frequency (RF), motion-sensing gloves, and accelerometers.
Substantial growth is anticipated in the fields of healthcare, smart buildings and smart appliances, phones and tablets, VR gaming, and enterprise AR. Modest growth is anticipated in automotive, 2D console gaming and sign language interpretation, while slight or negative change is anticipated in desktop and laptop computing.
In 2017, the global Gesture Control Interfaces market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Gesture Control Interfaces status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gesture Control Interfaces development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
GestureTek
Gestigon
Leap Gesture
EyeSight Technologies
Thalmic Labs
Intel
Apple
4tiitoo
Logbar
PointGrab
Nimble VR
Apotact Labs
ArcSoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wearable Based
Vision Based
Infrared Based
Electric Field Based
Ultrasonic Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Gaming and Entertainment
Healthcare
Defense
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Gesture Control Interfaces status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Gesture Control Interfaces development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Continued…
