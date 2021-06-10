Global Artificial Kidney Market Report Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Artificial Kidney Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 96 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Artificial Kidney market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Artificial Kidney market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Artificial kidney is often a synonym for hemodialysis, but may also, more generally, refer to renal replacement therapies (with exclusion of kidney transplantation) that are in use and/or in development. This article deals with bioengineered kidneys/bioartificial kidneys that are grown from renal cell lines/renal tissue. The National Kidney Foundation estimates that over 100,000 patients are on the waiting list for a donor kidney, and over 3,000 are added list each year. The average patient spends 3.6 years waiting for a viable transplant, and may be treated with dialysis while they wait, but only one in three dialysis patient survives longer than five years without a transplant.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Kidney status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Kidney development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Kawasumi Laboratories

Fresenius

Baxter

Asahi Kasei Medical

Xcorporeal

Medtronic

DaVita

Merit Medical Systems

NIPRO Medical Corporation

Nikkiso

Braun Melsungen AG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wearable Artificial Kidney

Implantable Artificial Kidney

Market segment by Application, split into

Adults

Pediatrics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Artificial Kidney are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

