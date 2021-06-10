Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market top Key Players 2019 to 2024– Niantic, Sony, Six to Start, Nordau Creative, Machine Zone, Sony

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 137 pages with table and figures in it.

Augmented reality (AR) is an interactive experience of a real-world environment where the objects that reside in the real-world are “augmented” by computer-generated perceptual information, sometimes across multiple sensory modalities, including visual, auditory, haptic, somatosensory, and olfactory.The overlaid sensory information can be constructive (i.e. additive to the natural environment) or destructive (i.e. masking of the natural environment) and is seamlessly interwoven with the physical world such that it is perceived as an immersive aspect of the real environment.In this way, augmented reality alters one’s ongoing perception of a real-world environment, whereas virtual reality completely replaces the user’s real-world environment with a simulated one.Augmented reality is related to two largely synonymous terms: mixed reality and computer-mediated reality.

This comprehensive Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly.

Scope of the Report:

The global Augmented Reality Mobile Games market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Workforce Management System.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Augmented Reality Mobile Games market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Augmented Reality Mobile Games market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Niantic

Sony

Six to Start

Nordau Creative

Machine Zone

Sony

Microsoft

Tencent

Netease

Supercell

Netmarble

King Digital Entertainment

EA Mobile

Mixi

GungHo Online Entertainment

Nintendo

Jam City

Market Segment by Type, covers

Geographical Location-based

None Geographical Location-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mobile Phones

Tabelt

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

