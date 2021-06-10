Global Automotive Paint Protection Films Market 2019: Manufacturers, Types, Size, Applications, Leading Countries, Challenges, Opportunities, Drivers and Forecast to 2024

Global “Automotive Paint Protection Films Market” 2019-2024 provides top manufacturers, supply chain trends, technical inventions, important developments, and upcoming policies for the present manufacturers, new entrants and the future investors. Automotive Paint Protection Films industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Automotive Paint Protection Films market in details.

About Automotive Paint Protection Films:

Paint protection film is also known as to as clear bra, clear paint film, PPF and clear film. It is a thermoplastic urethane film and also utilizes polymeric calendered PVC film, adhesives and clay coated paper. It is majorly applied on exposed painted automotive exteriors such as side mirrors, hoods, door edges, door handle cavities, bumpers, rocker panel, and wheel flare. The film provides protection from stone chips, bug damage, automotive fluid stains, road tar stains, scratches, and punishing outdoor weathering.

Revenue estimates of Automotive Paint Protection Films market, segmented by Leading Companies–

3M Company

Eastman

Avery Denison

XPEL

Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain)

Orafol

SWM ArgoGuard

Sharpline Converting

Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA)

PremiumShield

STEK

Automotive Paint Protection Films Market Types:

PVC Type Paint Protection Films

PU Type Paint Protection Films

TPU Type Paint Protection Films

Others

Automotive Paint Protection Films Market Applications:

Automotive OEM

Automotive Aftermarket

This report presents the manufacturers landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Automotive Paint Protection Films industry.

Regions in Automotive Paint Protection Films Market- North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America and Others

