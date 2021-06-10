Global Cadmium in Semiconductors and Electronics Market to Offer Increased Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

Cadmium in Semiconductors and Electronics: Introduction

Cadmium is an inorganic compound with red-black solid appearance and it is categorised as semiconductor of n-type. The chemical formula of cadmium is CdSe. Cadmium is used in various applications such as manufacturing of industrial paints and batteries. The growing demand of cadmium in semiconductors and electronics is due to its malleability and ductility properties. Cadmium is also used as protective coating on metals in electronic and semiconductors market owing to its corrosion resistant property. Research and development departments are more focused on its nanoparticles for various new applications.

Cadmium in Semiconductors and Electronics: Market Dynamics

Increasing demand of cadmium in semiconductors and electronics for various applications such as Cadmium zinc telluride are used in manufacturing of semiconductor radiation detectors, electro-optic modulators, photorefractive gratings, terahertz generation & detection and solar cells. In addition, cadmium oxide is used in manufacturing of thin films in production of transparent conductors, which are again used in applications such as photodiodes, photovoltaic cells, liquid crystal displays, phototransistors, anti-reflection coatings and IR detectors. Furthermore, rising per capita income and growing demand of electronic products are expected to fuel the growth of global cadmium in semiconductors and electronics market.

Global cadmium in semiconductors and electronics market is hampered by the higher cost of cadmium types and stringent government regulations on production of cadmium. Cadmium may cause certain health issues, excessive cadmium in human body can lead to cancer, kidney failure and lung diseases, which may also result in death. In addition, global cadmium in semiconductors and electronics market is also restrained by the hazardous effects of toxic waste on environment that cause soil, water and air pollution. To overcome such restraints, global manufacturing companies are using safety kits and safety rules. The growing demand of cadmium in display technology such as quantum dots (QD) or semiconductor nano crystals act as opportunities for the global cadmium in semiconductors and electronics market.

Cadmium in Semiconductors and Electronics: Market Segmentation

Global cadmium in semiconductors and electronics market can be segmented based on the cadmium type and manufacturing methods of cadmium mainly.

Global cadmium in semiconductors and electronics market based on product type is segmented as: Cadmium selenide Cadmium sulphide Cadmium oxide Cadmium arsenide Cadmium telluride Cadmium zinc telluride

Global cadmium in semiconductors and electronics market based on manufacturing methods of cadmium is segmented as: Arrested precipitation in solution Synthesis in structured media High temperature pyrolysis Sonochemical method Radiolytic methods

Global cadmium in semiconductors and electronics market based on application is segmented as: Photo resistors Electrodes for storage batteries Transparent conductors Others



Cadmium in Semiconductors and Electronics: Region-wise Outlook

The term cadmium in semiconductors and electronics is coined based on the production and consumption of cadmium in electrical and electronics devices. In terms of production, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market, China is estimated to remain a prominent producer of cadmium in Asia Pacific followed by Korea and Japan. In Latin America, Mexico is expected to hold the maximum share followed by Brazil. Canada is expected to dominate the regional market in North America and in Europe, Russia is expected to lead the regional market followed by Germany.

Whereas, in terms of consumption of semiconductors and electronics, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global cadmium in semiconductors and electronics market. China is expected to hold a greater share in the region followed by India. North America is expected to show significant growth in global cadmium in semiconductors and electronics market followed by Western Europe and Japan.

Cadmium in Semiconductors and Electronics: Market Participants

Examples of some of the players of cadmium in semiconductors and electronics market includes, LG Electronics, DOW Electronics, Hunan Jufa Technology Co. Ltd., James M. Brown Ltd., Nanoco Group PLC , First Solar Inc, Calyxo GmbH and Lucintech among others.

The manufacturers are focussing on expansion and joint ventures with other key participants of the market, which results in strengthening their global presence.

