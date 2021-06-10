Global Conductive Epoxy Market Trends and Forecasts Up to 2022



Conductive epoxy is a kind of epoxy resin, which has the property to conduct electrical or thermal energy on the applied surfaces. It comes in many forms such as adhesive, coating, and composites and is being implemented to the products according to the needs. It has a better property than conventional soldering and coatings along with easy installation, due to which it is utilized in assembling small parts of electrical & electronic products. The conductive epoxy adhesive is a commonly used application for conductive epoxy, which has major usage in the electrical & electronic industry. Coating and composites are other key areas for the conductive epoxy utilization.

Currently, Asia Pacific is the global leader in the conductive epoxy market. China possesses the advantage of having big manufacturing and consumption markets, thus providing the maximum contribution toward the global conductive epoxy market. North America is the second major consumer of the global conductive epoxy market owing to the large technological and electrical appliances consumption industries. The countries in Middle East & Africa show a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing industrialization. Globally, the demand for conductive epoxy is growing consistently, especially in Asia Pacific and North America. This growth is supported by the increasing infrastructural activities along with automotive industries in these regions.

Globally, the conductive epoxy adhesive dominates the application segment for conductive epoxy products with better properties and higher adaptation. Other than adhesive, conductive epoxy coating acquires a major market in the epoxy market. New upcoming technologies based on novel bio-based materials are giving a tough competition to the conductive epoxy market.

The study of the global conductive epoxy market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long-term. The study ensures a 360° view bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085268

According to Research, the global conductive epoxy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2016–2022 to reach $7.52 billion by 2022. The adhesive segment is expected to maintain a global dominance in the application segments largely driven by China and India. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the highest growth toward the global conductive epoxy market. Some of the key players in the global conductive epoxy market include BASF S.E., Henkel, and AkzoNobel.

Report Scope:

• Applications

o Adhesives

o Coating

o Composites

• End-users

o Electrical & Electronics

o Transportation

o Solar Systems

• Regions

o Asia Pacific

o Europe

o North America

o Rest of the World

• Industry outlook: Market trends and drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085268

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Name: David

Phone: +1313 462 0609

Email : [email protected]