Global Docking Station Market Research, Share & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2024

According to a recent report published by KD Market Insights, titled, Docking Station Market 2018: Market Size, Market Volume, Trends, Opportunity, forecast 2018-2024, the global docking station market accounted for USD 1,494.8 Million in 2018. The market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.

The global docking station market has been segmented based on type, end user, connectivity, display supported, price range and distribution channel. Based on the type, the market has been segmented into a laptop docking station, HDD docking station, and others. Among these, laptop docking station segment is the largest market segment. Addition to this, laptop docking station segment is estimated to emerge as the fastest growing market over the upcoming years. In the end user segment, the docking station market is sub-segmented into business, household, government, and others. Business segment acquired a major percentage of market share in 2018 and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. A rising number of businesses across the world is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/46



Growing Trend of BYOD

Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies have become common within enterprise organizations and is anticipated to continue with its exponential growth in the upcoming years. Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend is being accepted into various industries such as IT, healthcare, education, and manufacturing. Owing to this BYOD trend, the number of devices in workplaces are also witnessing growth. BYOD is already a global phenomenon to some extent, being well established in the US and Europe, but 2020 could well be the year that it spreads beyond early adopters in APAC and LATAM countries. The docking stations are ideal for BYOD or CYOD work environments since they can reduce the problem related to a bunch of cords and offer a clean and ideal working environment to the employees. These factors are envisioned to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rise in the Number of Office Spaces

Docking stations are ideal solutions for the workspaces as they offer more convenience to the employees. Docking stations are perfect solutions for travel stations used for rotating employees, guests or visitors. Other advantages of docking stations such as clean, clutter-free workspace, space-saving, and increased workstation productivity are fueling the adoption rate of the docking station in office spaces.

Regional Outlook:

In terms of geography, the docking station market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for the major share of the global docking station market in 2018. North America docking station market captured a market share of 46.1% in 2018. Further, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of the global Docking station market, such as Dell Inc., The Hewlett-Packard Company, Lenovo, Targus, Samsung, Sony, Toshiba, StarTech.com, IOGEAR, Panasonic, Fujitsu, Asustek and others key players. The docking station market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, partnership, and expansion across the globe. For instance, on 26th October 2018, Startech.com launched dual 4K 60Hz Thunderbolt™ 3 docking station for North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan markets. This docking station was easy to install and more flexible. This product launch helped the company to multiply its docking station line.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/docking-station-market

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Docking Station Market

3. Global Docking Station Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Docking Station Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Docking Station Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Docking Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.4. Laptop Docking Station Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. HDD Docking Station Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Docking Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

10.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

10.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Docking Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Bus Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Bus Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Bus Type

11.4. USB 3.0 Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. USB C Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. WiGig Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Thunderbolt 2 Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Thunderbolt 3 Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Docking Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Display Supported

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Display Supported

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Display Supported

12.4. One Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Two Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. More than Two Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Global Docking Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Price Range

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range

13.4. High Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5. Medium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6. Low Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14. Global Docking Station Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

14.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

14.4. Online Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.5. Offline Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15. Geographical Analysis

15.1. Introduction

15.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.1. By Type

15.2.1.1. Introduction

15.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

15.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

15.2.1.4. Laptop Docking Station Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.1.5. HDD Docking Station Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.1.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.2. By End User

15.2.2.1. Introduction

15.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

15.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

15.2.2.4. Residential Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.2.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3. By Bus Type

15.2.3.1. Introduction

15.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Bus Type

15.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Bus Type

15.2.3.4. USB 3.0 Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.5. USB C Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.6. WiGig Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.7. Thunderbolt 2 Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.8. Thunderbolt 3 Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.3.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.4. By Display Supported

15.2.4.1. Introduction

15.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Display Supported

15.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Display Supported

15.2.4.4. One Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.4.5. Two Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.4.6. More than Two Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.5. By Price Range

15.2.5.1. Introduction

15.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range

15.2.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range

15.2.5.4. High Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.5.5. Medium Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

15.2.5.6. Low Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/46

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:



KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com