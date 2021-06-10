Global Fennel Oil Market to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period 2017 – 2025

Persistence Market Research has recently compiled a report on ‘Fennel Oil market’ which offers a comprehensive synopsis of revolving market valuation, market size, SWOT analysis, revenue estimation and geographical spectrum of the market. The report further elucidates primary business obstacles and growth prospects within the forecasted timeline, while examining the current competitive sphere involving key players of the ‘Fennel Oil market’.

Fennel oil is extracted from the crushed seeds of a fennel plant, and it is mostly used for flavoring purpose. In the present scenario, the demand for fennel oil is increasing in food and beverage industry, cosmetics and personal care products and also for a medicinal purpose. Primarily it is used for its aroma and taste and part from this it also helps in healthy digestion, promoting healthy metabolism and liver functioning in the human body. Currently, the fennel oil market is growing in Asia-Pacific and Western European countries due to its various application in the food industry and for medicinal uses.

Fennel Oil Market: Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers influencing the fennel oil market in the food industry is growing preference for differential taste and also has some health benefits. Such as fennel oil has high demand among food manufacturer as it promotes digestive comfort, relieves gas and constipation and many other health benefits. Also, the application for fennel oil is also trending for medicinal purpose. The demand for fennel oil is also trending among personal care and cosmetic manufacturers as in personal care products; it is widely used as the flavored ingredient in toothpaste and mouth fresheners and on cosmetic products it has application in perfumes, fragrances, creams, shampoos, massage oil and others. On the other side, the organic fennel oil market is increasing in the cosmetic segment as fennel oil act as a natural ingredient for organic and natural cosmetic products.

Fennel Oil Market: Market Segment

The fennel oil market is segmented by type, by application, and by distribution channel. By segment type, the fennel oil market is segmented into organic and conventional type. Another segment for fennel oil market is segmentation by the application that includes food, beverage, pharmaceutical and cosmetics and personal care products. The majority of the demand for the fennel oil has application in the food industry where it is widely used in food cuisines and for culinary purpose. Further, the demand for fennel oil is also increasing in salads, condiments and other food products, using of fennel oil in food products enhances the flavor and gives the unique taste. On the other side, the fennel oil market is also rising in the pharmaceutical industry as it has medicinal purpose especially to cure problems related to digestive discomfort, bloating, etc. Further in cosmetics and personal care products, fennel oil is used in skin care products, soaps, toothpaste, perfumes, and fragrances and for many other purposes. Another segment for fennel oil market is segmented on the basis of the distribution channel, by distribution channel it includes wholesaler/distributor, retail stores, online retail and other retail formats. Currently, the sales of fennel oil also have increased through online retail stores due to increasing consumer awareness towards usage of fennel oil.

Fennel Oil Market: Regional Segment

By the regional segment, a fennel oil market is segmented by seven different regions. The regional segment includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. On analyzing the production of fennel oil in the global market, primary demand for fennel oil in the global market is from Asia-Pacific and Western European countries due to its wide application in food and beverage industry. Also, the demand for fennel oil is also increased among cosmetics and personal care manufacturers due to its several health benefits.

Fennel Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the business of fennel oil market are MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS, Sustainable Baby Steps, LLC, Young Living Essential Oils, d?TERRA International, Aromantic Ltd., NHR Organic Oils, Naissance Natural Healthy Living, Eden Botanicals, The Essential Oil Company, The Ananda Apothecary and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

