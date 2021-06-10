Global Floor Covering Market 2019 Growth Rate, Market Size, Developments in Major areas, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, & Forecast

Global “Floor Covering Market” is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. Floor Covering Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The floor covering market is expected to benefit from a large population of consumers seeking high-quality products. The increasing disposable income, booming housing industry, and rising demand for luxury flooring options are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market, globally.

– However, the amount of non-degradable waste that gets generated during the manufacturing of textile floor coverings, such as carpet and rugs, is expected to become a challenge to the market growth.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the substantial percentage of the floor covering market share.

– In 2017, the non-resilient flooring segment, which includes ceramic tiles, wood, laminate, and stone, accounted for the large market share in the floor covering market.

– The ceramic tiles segment dominated the market in 2017, in terms of volume, as a result of its cost-effectiveness, water and stain resistance, durability, and eco-friendly properties. The vinyl segment is projected to grow at high pace, which is attributed to its low cost, low maintenance, and easy installation.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a detailed study, with the underlying factors for the variations in the floor covering market growth trends. The report scope includes market analysis on regional, as well as country level. The report also provides competitive landscape covering company market shares, with detailed profiling for major revenue-contributing companies.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

