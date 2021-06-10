Global Floor Covering Market 2019 Growth Rate, Market Size, Developments in Major areas, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, & Forecast
Global “Floor Covering Market” is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. Floor Covering Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
The floor covering market is expected to benefit from a large population of consumers seeking high-quality products. The increasing disposable income, booming housing industry, and rising demand for luxury flooring options are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market, globally.
– However, the amount of non-degradable waste that gets generated during the manufacturing of textile floor coverings, such as carpet and rugs, is expected to become a challenge to the market growth.
– Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the substantial percentage of the floor covering market share.
– In 2017, the non-resilient flooring segment, which includes ceramic tiles, wood, laminate, and stone, accounted for the large market share in the floor covering market.
– The ceramic tiles segment dominated the market in 2017, in terms of volume, as a result of its cost-effectiveness, water and stain resistance, durability, and eco-friendly properties. The vinyl segment is projected to grow at high pace, which is attributed to its low cost, low maintenance, and easy installation.
Scope of the Report
The report provides a detailed study, with the underlying factors for the variations in the floor covering market growth trends. The report scope includes market analysis on regional, as well as country level. The report also provides competitive landscape covering company market shares, with detailed profiling for major revenue-contributing companies.
Get a Sample Copy of The Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244196
Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Floor Covering Market by Companies
Key Market Trends
Largest Carpet and Area Rugs Segment
Carpets and rugs are used for their aesthetic and functional properties, as well as to cover the floors, further improving the overall appeal of the home or office décor. Rugs and carpets lend a protective layer to floors. The demand for carpets and rugs was the highest in developed economies. However, this trend has changed in the last few years, with a growing number of consumers spending more money on bringing aesthetic improvements to their homes and office spaces.
Nylon, Polyester, and Polypropylene materials are used in manufacturing the carpets and rugs. The carpets made from Nylon are of high strength, which makes it suitable where there is high foot traffic, such as in industrial and commercial carpeting. In 2015, carpet and rug sales were valued at approximately USD 10.74 billion.
Vinyl Flooring Segment
Vinyl flooring, better known as resilient flooring, is made up of combining natural and synthetic polymer materials, which are placed in repeating structural units. It is a versatile synthetic flooring material, which is resistant against water and stains. Vinyl flooring is cost-effective in nature and exhibits numerous features, such as durability, flexible handling, and design possibilities, which make it suitable to be used in hospitals, schools, offices, and houses.
Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244196
Detailed TOC of Global Floor Covering Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2024)
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 General Study Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Analysis Methodology
2.3 Study Phases
2.4 Econometric Modelling
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview and Trends of Floor Covering Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Trends
4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
5. Market Dynamics of Floor Covering Market
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Production
5.1.2 Rising Demand
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
6. Global Floor Covering Market Segmentation, By Capacity
7. Global Floor Covering Market Segmentation, By Material Type
7.1 Type 1
7.2 Type 2
7.3 Type 3
8. Global Floor Covering Market Segmentation, Segmented by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 United States
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Rest of North America
8.2 Asia-Pacific
8.2.1 China
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.3 India
8.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 United Kingdom
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Russia
8.3.5 Rest of Europe
8.4 Rest of the World
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.2 South Africa
8.4.3 Others
9. Competitive Landscape and Introduction of Floor Covering Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Developments of Key Players
10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)
10.1 Company 1
10.2 Company 2
10.3 Company 3
10.4 Company 4
10.5 Company 5
11. Disclaimer
And Many More….
No. of Pages: – 157
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244196
About Absolute Reports:
Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187
Mail id: [email protected]
For Other Report :
Global Craft Beer Research – Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2023