Global Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market 2025: Key Players, Industry Size, Manufacturers, Analysis, Trends, Share, Segmentation

A metal can is a single-walled container constructed wholly of tinplate, blackplate (including tin-free steel), waste plate, aluminum sheet or impact extrusions, designed for packaging products.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Ball Corporation and Crown Holdings have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to EU, Ardagh group has become as a leader.

The key consumption markets locate at developed region. The North America takes the market share of 26.96%, followed by Europe with 22.34%. Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing market for food & beverage metal cans due to booming economy with a large population base ready to spend on processed food & beverages, and rapidly growing consumer markets of China, India, and Japan.

The global Food and Beverage Metal Cans market is valued at 51700 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 63600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Food and Beverage Metal Cans market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

