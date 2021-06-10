Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global Green Packaging Market 2018 by Market Share, Vendors, Market Size, Growth Rate, Analysis, Product Type, Revenue

Global “Green Packaging Market” 2018-2023 provides facts and numbers about the market size, geographical scenario and Green Packaging market revenue estimates. In addition, the report focuses on major issues and the latest development policies approved by the leading companies of this business. Green Packaging Market Studies categorizes global Green Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, analyzing market conditions, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risk and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Some of the leading players operating in the global Green Packaging market include;

  • Amcor Limited
  • Mondi Group
  • Sealed Air Corporation
  • Tetra Pak International SA

    The information used is derived from various primary and secondary sources. It also throws light on some of the major players operating in the market. The report studies profiles of these leading companies and their share in the market. It provides insights on some of the strategies adopted by these companies to survive the competition and maintain their stronghold.

    Green Packaging Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Green Packaging Market Historic Data (2013-2018):

    • Industry Trends: Status and Outlook.
    • Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends.
    • Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.
    • Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.
    • Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.

    Key Developments in the Green Packaging Market:

  • January 2018: McDonald’s announced that all of its packaging will be made from renewable, recycled or certified materials by 2025. The restaurant aims for all of its 37,000 restaurants around the world to use these products. Currently, half of McDonald’s packaging is made from sustainable materials, and only 10% of its outlets are recycled
  • December 2017: The Kroger Co. announced it had joined the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC), a membership-based collaborative of like-minded companies striving to advance sustainable packaging. It has joined more than 130 brands, manufacturers, government officials, academics, and organizations in SPC
  • May 2017: TIPA Sustainable Packaging, a developer and manufacturer of bio-based, compostable, flexible packaging, and Jindal Films Europe, involved in the development & manufacture of specialty packaging & labeling film solutions announced the signature of partnership agreement at Interpack 2017

    Green Packaging Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    – Emergence of Sustainable Materials, such as Bio-plastics
    – Environmental Concerns and Stringent Regulations Regarding Raw Materials and Dumping Wastes
    – Increasing adoption of Recyclable Materials
  • Restraints
    – Fluctuating Raw Material Cost and Higher Production Costs
  • Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Industry Forces Analysis
    – Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    – Bargaining Power of Consumers
    – Threat of New Entrants
    – Threat of Substitute Products or Services

    The complete knowledge of Green Packaging Market is based on the latest industry news, opportunities and trends. Green Packaging Market research report offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Green Packaging market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

    The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report discuss about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares. The report provides complete insights into Industrial Series Analysis, which analyzes the upstream and downstream industries, which contain raw materials and suppliers, equipment and suppliers.

    TOC of Green Packaging Market:

    1. Introduction
    2. Research Methodology
    3. Market Analysis
    4. Market Dynamics
    5. Industry Policies
    6. Technology Snapshot
    7. Key Vendor Profiles
    8. Competitive Intelligence
    9. Investment Analysis
    10. Future of the Market
    11. Disclaimer

