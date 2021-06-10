Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Reports 2019 By Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply And Forecast To 2025

Marketresearchnest.Com “Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Report to Its Research Database. The Report Spread across 97 Pages with Multiple Tables and Figures in It.

The healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) is a software, which manages organization claims processing, payment, and revenue generation. The major role of the software is managing patient revenue cycle of hospital or other healthcare organizations.

During the last decade, RCM has got huge attention. Increasing recovery audits, changing government regulations, increasing healthcare revenue and increasing adoption of the RCM software by healthcare organization, and growing number of hospital and healthcare services drive the market growth.

In 2018, the global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

General Electric

Allscripts

Quest Diagnostic

Siemens Healthcare

AdvantEdge Healthcare

CareCloud

Acelerartech

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market size by Type

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market size by Applications

Hospitals

Ambulatory Services

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

