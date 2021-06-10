Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Industry: A Latest Research Report To Share Market Insights And Dynamics
Hereditary cancer testing is a process of identifying an inherited gene mutation that increases the risk of cancer development. It mainly includes predictive genetic testing and clinical DNA sequencing, in predictive genetic testing, patient’s family history is analyzed for any inherited mutation from ancestry. In DNA sequencing, entire DNA or genome of an individual is analyzed. It is useful for testing many genetic mutations at a time.
In 2018, the global Hereditary Cancer Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
- Myriad Genetics
- Myogenes
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Biocartis
- Quest Diagnostics
- Pathway Genomics
- Invitae Corporation
- Strand Life Sciences
Hereditary Cancer Testing market size by Type
- Biopsy
- Imaging
- Others
Hereditary Cancer Testing market size by Applications
- Hospital
- Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Hereditary Cancer Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Hereditary Cancer Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hereditary Cancer Testing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
