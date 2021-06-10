Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market by 2024 Report to Witness Impressive Growth, Size, Revenue, Type, Application, & Manufacturers
The “Hormone Replacement Therapy Market” report forecast 2019-2024 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Hormone Replacement Therapy business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Industry also provides granular analysis of the Hormone Replacement Therapy market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making.
Get a Sample Copy of The Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244100
The market for hormone replacement therapy is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 6.5%, over the forecast period. Certain factors that are positively affecting the market growth are increasing awareness on post-menopausal issues among women, rise in drug development with novel delivery systems, and hormonal imbalance disorders with rising geriatric population.
Hormonal imbalance disorders, with an increase in the geriatric population, is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market studied. With various kinds of hormonal changes, the female body predominantly gets affected by the natural process of aging, leading to abnormalities and diseases. Some of the common problems include weight gain, memory decline, fatigue, low libido, aging appearance, and muscle loss.
The most frequently reported consequence of age-related hormonal changes occurs in cases related to menopause. The global average onset age for menopause among women is approximately 50 years. In women, by the age of 50 years and above, the production levels of estrogen and progesterone decrease significantly. The decrease in production levels of estrogen and progesterone are compensated by the pituitary gland, with the increased production of follicle stimulating hormone (FSH). This is physically manifested in women in the form of post-menopause symptoms, which include flush. In the United States, up to 10% of women are diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), nearly 6% of married women below the age of 45 years suffer from infertility, and nearly 8% men under the age of 45 years receive fertility treatment during their lifetime.
These factors associated with age lead to the rising demand for HRT, thus driving the market studied.
Scope of the Report
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a treatment technique for replacing and/or replenishing hormones in the human body, which are at inadequate levels than those required for the normal physiology of the human body. The most prominent application of HRT is in the treatment of symptom alleviation of menopause.
Hormone Replacement Therapy Market by Top Manufacturers:
Analysis and Key Opportunities of Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Report: Extensive analysis of the Global market, by component, helps in understanding the components of the Market that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future. Hormone Replacement Therapy market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
In Therapy Segment, Estrogen Replacement Therapy is Expected to Show the Fastest Growth, over the Forecast Period
The most common form of estrogen replacement therapy (ERT) is oral medication. Besides, ERT is also available in the commercial market, in the form of pills, patches, and suppositories.
The most prominently consumed oral ERT variants include conjugated estrogens (Premarin), estradiol (Estrace), and Estratab. ERTs are an effective treatment option for female patients suffering from menopause symptoms. However, there are several side effects associated with the usage of ERTs. Oral ERTs are associated with strokes, blood clots, and some cases of cancer. These side effects have been well documented in the form of moderate-severe adverse drug reactions (ADRs).
These ADRs are expected to cause some erosion in the popularity of ERTs. However, their adoption rate is expected to increase over the forecast period, globally, due to the increasing prevalence of hormonal imbalance issues among the geriatric people and pregnant women.
United States Holds the Largest Share in the North American Region
Rising geriatric population is one of the primary factors responsible for the growth of the hormonal replacement therapy market in the United States.
According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), almost half of all the postmenopausal women in the United States reported having used HRT at least once in their life. The conjugated equine estrogens (CEE)/bazedoxifene tablet, a combination of estrogen and a selective estrogen receptor modulator, is available in the United States for menopausal VMS treatment and osteoporosis prevention.
Three organizations, namely, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), and the Endocrine Society, have produced guidelines on the use of HRT during menopause. As of 2016, there were 15 producers of estrogens and eight producers of progestins. In 2016, the top-selling HRT-based drug was Premarin, with a market share greater than 50% among HRTs. Consequently, Premarin became the fifth most prescribed drug in the country.
Overall, the market for HRT in the United States is scheduled for high growth over the forecast period. The major drivers of this market are expected to increase the adoption of HRT among women, for both post-menopausal and menopause management.
Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244100
Some Major Point cover in this Hormone Replacement Therapy report are: –
What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Hormone Replacement Therapy Market in 2024?
What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Hormone Replacement Therapy industry?
What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles of Hormone Replacement Therapy?
Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Hormone Replacement Therapy Market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the Manufacturers in Hormone Replacement Therapy space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market?
Table of Contents included in Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Report –
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
PART 08: Geographical Segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
List of abbreviations
List of Exhibits
And Many More….
No. of Pages: – 115
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244100
About Absolute Reports:
Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187
Mail id: [email protected]
For Other Report :
Hydrogenated Bisphenol A Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2023