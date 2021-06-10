Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market by 2024 Report to Witness Impressive Growth, Size, Revenue, Type, Application, & Manufacturers

The “Hormone Replacement Therapy Market” report forecast 2019-2024 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Hormone Replacement Therapy business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Industry also provides granular analysis of the Hormone Replacement Therapy market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making.

The market for hormone replacement therapy is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 6.5%, over the forecast period. Certain factors that are positively affecting the market growth are increasing awareness on post-menopausal issues among women, rise in drug development with novel delivery systems, and hormonal imbalance disorders with rising geriatric population.

Hormonal imbalance disorders, with an increase in the geriatric population, is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market studied. With various kinds of hormonal changes, the female body predominantly gets affected by the natural process of aging, leading to abnormalities and diseases. Some of the common problems include weight gain, memory decline, fatigue, low libido, aging appearance, and muscle loss.

The most frequently reported consequence of age-related hormonal changes occurs in cases related to menopause. The global average onset age for menopause among women is approximately 50 years. In women, by the age of 50 years and above, the production levels of estrogen and progesterone decrease significantly. The decrease in production levels of estrogen and progesterone are compensated by the pituitary gland, with the increased production of follicle stimulating hormone (FSH). This is physically manifested in women in the form of post-menopause symptoms, which include flush. In the United States, up to 10% of women are diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), nearly 6% of married women below the age of 45 years suffer from infertility, and nearly 8% men under the age of 45 years receive fertility treatment during their lifetime.

These factors associated with age lead to the rising demand for HRT, thus driving the market studied.

Scope of the Report

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a treatment technique for replacing and/or replenishing hormones in the human body, which are at inadequate levels than those required for the normal physiology of the human body. The most prominent application of HRT is in the treatment of symptom alleviation of menopause.

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market by Top Manufacturers:

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Merck KGaA