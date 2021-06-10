Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market 2025: Manufacturers, Size, Regions, Share, Key Players, Analysis, Type, Application

Global “Hyperimmune Globulins Market” provides complete attention on major industry drivers, opportunities, challenges, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Hyperimmune Globulins Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analyzed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, segment by type and segment by applications and the actual process of the whole Hyperimmune Globulins industry.

Hyperimmune globulin is similar to intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) except that it is prepared from the plasma of donors with high titers of antibody against a specific organism or antigen. Some agents against which hyperimmune globulins are available include hepatitis B, rabies, tetanus toxin, varicella-zoster, etc. Administration of hyperimmune globulin provides “passive” immunity to the patient against an agent. This is in contrast to vaccines that provide “active” immunity. However, vaccines take much longer to achieve that purpose while hyperimmune globulin provides instant “passive” short-lived immunity. Hyperimmune globulin may have serious side effects, thus usage is taken very seriously.

The global Hyperimmune Globulins market is valued at 82 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 180 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hyperimmune Globulins market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

