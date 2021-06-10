Insight On Global IoT in Robotics Market Analysis 2019 With Industrial Players Like ABB, Cisco, Fanuc, General Electric, Intel, Kuka

The manufacturing companies around the globe are embracing new approaches to automation, there is expansion in robotics industry beyond the optimistic predictions. China with highest market share in robotics market maintains its position as leading consumer for advanced robotic devices. Integration of robotics in Internet of things (IoT) is constantly pushing the boundaries of technology to create new smart products that make factories around the globe safe, productive, and cost-efficient.

The report aims to provide an overview of global IoT in robotics market with detailed market segmentation by component, platform, application and geography. The global IoT in robotics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Advancement in technologies and communication are some of the major factors driving IIoT market.

Key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fanuc Corporation, General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, Kuka AG, Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Omron Corporation, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

– To provide overview of the global IoT in robotics market

– To analyze and forecast the global IoT in robotics market on the basis of component, platform and application

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall IoT in robotics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profiles key IoT in robotics players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 IoT in Robotics Market Landscape

4 IoT in Robotics Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 IoT in Robotics Market Analysis- Global

6 IoT in Robotics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 -Components

7 IoT in Robotics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Platform

8 IoT in Robotics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 IoT in Robotics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 IoT in Robotics Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 ABB Ltd.

12.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.3 Fanuc Corporation

12.4 General Electric Company

12.5 Intel Corporation

12.6 Kuka AG

12.7 Microsoft Corporation

12.8 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

12.9 Omron Corporation

12.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

13 Appendix

