Global Lazy Eye Market Growing Demand Report 2019 To 2025

Lazy eye refers to the drifting or misalignment of an eye. This is usually the manifestation of amblyopia, where one eye is experiencing significant vision loss, and sometimes also strabismus (or “crossed eyes”), a general misalignment problem.

The most common cause of lazy eye is strabismus. When the eye muscles aren’t able to align the eyes properly, especially during development, the brain receives a different image from each eye. The confusion is resolved by the brain’s systematically ignoring one of the images. This leaves the eye unused and the corresponding brain area underdeveloped. Another common cause is refractive error (near / farsightedness or astigmatism) that’s greater in one eye. This also leads to mismatched input, then the precedence of one eye that causes the brain to ignore input from the other. Anything that creates this sort of visual imbalance can also cause amblyopia. This includes childhood cataracts, clouded lenses, shape or size differences and other anatomic or structural abnormalities.

The key players covered in this study

3M

Adwia Pharmaceuticals

Bausch and Lomb

Johnson And Johnson Services

Pfizer

Rebion

TCI Chemicals

Vivid Vision

Lazy Eye market size by Type

Strabismic

Refractive

Deprivation Amblyopia

Lazy Eye market size by Applications

Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Others

