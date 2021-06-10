Global Protein Assays Industry Growing Demand From Emerging Markets 2019

Marketresearchnest.Com “Global Protein Assays Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Report to Its Research Database. The Report Spread across 97 Pages with Multiple Tables and Figures in It.

Protein assays are used to determine the concentration of solubilized protein. They have various applications such as protein purification, cell biology, electrophoresis, and molecular biology, and other research applications.

The growth of the protein assays market will accelerate during the next few years and according to our market research experts, EMEA will contribute to the major growth of this global market. Advancements in molecular biology techniques such as protein quantification, next-generation sequencing, and mass-spectrometry have greatly influenced the adoption of proteomics research. This, coupled with initiatives from governments that enable advancements in protein research, drive the need for protein assay products in this region.

In 2018, the global Protein Assays market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Bio-Rad

Thermo Fisher

Merck

Promega

GE Healthcare

Perkinelmer

Geno Technology

Cell Signaling Technology

Abcam

Novus Biologicals

Soltec Ventures (Soltec Bio Science)

Lonza

Biovision

Protein Assays market size by Type

Dye-Binding Assays

Copper-Ion-Based Assays

Test Strip-Based Assays

Others

Protein Assays market size by Applications

Pharmaceuticals

Disease Diagnosis

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Protein Assays are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

