Global Single-Use Medical Device Reprocessing Market 2019 by Opportunities, Market Size, Key Developments, Types, Applications, Key Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, & Forecast

The single-use medical device reprocessing market was valued at USD 1,858.2 million in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of about 15.24% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Reprocessing of single-use devices (SUDs) helps in saving costs and reducing medical waste. Reuse of single-use devices involves regulatory, ethical, medical, legal, and economic issues and has been extremely controversial for more than two decades. However, due to its cost saving nature and sustainability, single-use reprocessing of medical devices is now gaining recognition as a promising prospect. Along with cost reduction, it also results in environmental sustainability. SUD reprocessing is one of the top healthcare supply chain strategies used to reduce cost and optimize resources.

Scope of the Report

Single-use device (SUD) reprocessing includes cleaning, disinfection, sterilization, as well as testing and restoration of the technical and functional safety of the used device. Reprocessing of SUDs makes it possible for hospitals to maintain patient care quality while saving substantial amounts of money. The more devices are reprocessed the greater financial benefits. This report analyzes the market trends of patient monitoring equipment, future growth, and the regional market of the same.

