Global Sorbitan Monostearate Market to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2025

Market Introduction:

Sorbitan Monostearate is an ester of stearic acid and sorbitol derivative which is also referred as synthetic wax which is primarily used as an emulsifier to keep oil and water mixed. Sorbitan monostearate is used in the manufacturing of healthcare and food products. Sorbitan Monostearate is employed to create metal machining fluid, synthetic fibers, and as brighteners in the tannery industry, and as an emulsifier in pesticides, coatings, and several other applications in the cosmetics industry and food industry. Sorbitan Monostearate is used as a food additive and has been approved by the European Union for its use. Sorbitan Monostearate along with polysorbates can be used icings, ice creams, fillings and chocolate.

Market Segmentation:

Sorbitan Monostearate market is segment on the basis of product type, end user and region. On the basis of product type the market is segmented into food grade sorbitan monostearate, industrial grade sorbitan monostearate and medicine grade sorbitan monostearate. Among all the segments, the use of food grade sorbitan monostearate in the bakery and dairy industry is the most. The demand for sorbitan monostearate is also more as it acts as a stabilizing agent for several food products. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into cosmetic, pharmaceuticals, bakery and confectionary and coating & plastic. On the basis of region the Sorbitan Monostearate market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and MEA.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of sorbitan monostearate is divided into five different regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among these segment Asia Pacific is expected to be the leader of sorbitan monostearate market globally and is expected to dominant the market in the near future. In North America region the country such as the U.S. is the key market for sorbitan monostearate. In terms of revenue North America is also expected to be the leading contributor in the sorbitan monostearate market in the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

Increasing opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry as well as the cosmetic industry is a key factor which is expected to drive the global sorbitan monostearate market. The market is also driven by the increasing usage of sorbitan monostearate in the food industry where it is used as an emulsifying as well as stabilizing agent. The applications in pharmaceutical products and cosmetics are: it is used for suspensions and emulsion. Sorbitan monostearate is popular as it are also widely used in personal care products and cosmetics, some of which includes hair care, skin care, shampoos, powders, deodorants, makeup bases and foundations which is expected to bolster the growth of the sorbitan monostearate market in the forecast period. Ongoing research is expected to drive the medicine grade sorbitan monostearate segment which will further boost the market of sorbitan monostearate globally.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in Sorbitan Monostearate market are Hangzhou Fuchun Food Additive, Henan Honest Food, Guangzhou Runhua Food Additive, Triveni Chemicals, Runhua Chemistry, Jeevika Yugchem, Kao Chemicals, Estelle Surfactants & Food Additivesand and Croda among others.

