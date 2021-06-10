Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market 2024- Supply, Demand, Production, Sales, Size, Region, & Growth Forecast
Global “Viral Vector Manufacturing Market” is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. Viral Vector Manufacturing Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
The viral vector manufacturing market is expected to register a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market include the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases, the increasing number of clinical studies, and availability of funding for gene therapy development, and potential applications in novel drug delivery approaches.
Currently, several viral vector-based drugs have been approved. For instance, Gendicine™, the first gene therapy drug uses an oncolytic adenovirus vector, GlyberaRR (Alipogene tiparvovec) is a recombinant AAV product for lipoprotein lipase deficiency, and StrimvelisR which is a lentivirus vector for severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) was approved in Europe. Furthermore, the second-generation oncolytic herpes simplex virus-1 expressing GM-CSF (Granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor) was recently approved for melanoma treatment in Europe and the United States, under the name T-vec (talimogene laherparepvec). Furthermore, there are significant government initiatives for the development of precision and personalized medicine in place, which are supplementing the R&D activities of academia and the industry. The government initiatives are driving the market’s growth through direct funding, increasing awareness, and streamlining the regulatory environment via changes, such as fast track approval processes.
Hence, owing to the availability of funding, the market for viral vector manufacturing is expected to grow in the future.
Scope of the Report
As per the scope of this report, viral vectors represent one of the primary tools that can be used to deliver genetic material into cells. Viral vectors can be utilized in gene therapy, for the treatment of different diseases, such as heart defects, metabolic diseases, cancers, and neurodegenerative disorders. Viral vectors that are based on adenoviruses, adeno-associated viruses, lentiviruses, retroviruses, herpes simplex viruses, and baculovirus, among others, are being routinely used in life science research, and are finding their applications in vaccinology and novel drug delivery approaches.
The report gives a detailed analysis of the types of viral vectors, the diseases it deals with, and its applications along with the geographical considerations.
Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by Companies
Key Market Trends
The Cancer Sub-segment is Expected to Grow Faster in the Disease Segment
In the field of oncology, viral vector-based gene therapy has demonstrated steady progress. A multitude of viral vectors has been engineered for both therapeutic and preventive applications, in cancers. A critical development in viral vector-based cancer therapy has been the application of engineered and naturally occurring oncolytic viral vectors. These vectors are programmed to specifically replicate inside the cancer cells and induce toxic effects, which ultimately results in apoptosis. The attractive features of viral vectors relate to their capability to provide high levels of transgene expression, in a broad range of host cells.
The high demand for effective therapeutics for the management of cancers, the presence of fast track approval process, and the prospects of novel drugs to turn into blockbuster products are primary reasons responsible for the significant R&D investments in the field of viral vector-based cancer therapeutics, which, in turn, is driving the market’s growth.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend in the Future As Well
North America currently dominates the market for viral vector manufacturing and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States holds the largest market share in the North American region owing to factors, such as the high adoption rate of new therapies and high awareness of the general population. The increasing prevalence of genetic and chronic disorders, such as cancer, an aging population, growing demand for targeted and personalized medicine, and favorable government initiatives are the factors responsible for the significant market size in the United States.
