Global Water-Borne Adhesives Market 2024 Growth Rate, Market Size, Key Players, Region, Suppliers, Types & Applications

Global “Water-Borne Adhesives Market” is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. Water-Borne Adhesives Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The market for water-borne adhesives is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. One of the major driving factors of the market is the increasing demand from the packaging industry. However, limited usage of water-borne adhesives in high-end applications is likely to restrain the market.

– Acrylic resin type has accounted for the highest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

– Incorporation of Bio-based polyol component in water-borne adhesives is likely to provide opportunities for the market growth in the future.

– Asia-Pacific is likely to account for the major market share during the forecast period.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Water-Borne Adhesives Market by Companies

3M

AdCo (UK) Ltd

Alfa International Corporation.

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

Ashland

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION