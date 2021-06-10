Global Water-Borne Adhesives Market 2024 Growth Rate, Market Size, Key Players, Region, Suppliers, Types & Applications
Global “Water-Borne Adhesives Market” is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. Water-Borne Adhesives Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
The market for water-borne adhesives is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. One of the major driving factors of the market is the increasing demand from the packaging industry. However, limited usage of water-borne adhesives in high-end applications is likely to restrain the market.
– Acrylic resin type has accounted for the highest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.
– Incorporation of Bio-based polyol component in water-borne adhesives is likely to provide opportunities for the market growth in the future.
– Asia-Pacific is likely to account for the major market share during the forecast period.
Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Water-Borne Adhesives Market by Companies
Key Market Trends
Transportation Industry to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
– Water-borne adhesives are increasingly used in the automotive industry for interior fittings, such as head linings, dashboards, etc. In addition, these adhesives can be used during the manufacturing of car seats, for fixing cables in the roof liner, to bond door sill protectors, and other plastic parts.
– Automobile manufacturers are shifting towards the usage of water-borne adhesives from the solvent-borne adhesives to avoid volatile organic compounds (VOCs). This is likely to boost the demand for the water-borne adhesives in the industry.
– In 2019, about 95.6 million vehicles were produced worldwide. In the last two decades, the global automotive industry has received a lot of transformation with the digitization of vehicles.
– Further, growth in the coming years is supported by the solid labor market, rising disposable income of people, and low-interest rates, and etc. Asia-Pacific is one the fastest growing market for the automotive sector, with India and China being the two fastest growing markets in the region.
– Hence, the transportation industry is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
– In 2019, Asia-pacific has dominated the global water-borne adhesives market in terms of consumption.
– China is currently the leading consumer of water-borne adhesives across the world followed by India.
– Most of the major players of the market have a presence in China. The rapidly growing packaging industry of China is also likely to boost the demand for water-borne adhesives.
– In India, construction and packaging sectors are witnessing substantial growth in the recent years owing to the increasing investments from the government.
– Furthermore, shifting consumer focus toward flexible packaging will likely offer numerous opportunities in the growth of the Asia-Pacific water-based adhesives market.
– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.
