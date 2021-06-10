Work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) are large enough unmanned underwater vehicles to carry additional sensors and/or manipulators. These vehicles commonly have a multiplexing capability that allows additional sensors and tools to operate without being ‘hard-wired’ through the umbilical system. These ROVs are generally larger and more powerful than observation mini ROVs. The evolution of ROV technology has resulted in the ever-growing application of work class ROVs in oil & gas industry, military/defense, scientific research and other sectors. Global total Capex (capital expenditure) of work class ROVs in 2025 will advance to $XXX billion, registering a CAGR of 9.3% between 2016 and 2025. This represents a cumulative Capex of $XXX billion during 2017-2025 owing to a substantial adoption of work class ROVs for drilling support, construction support, as well as inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) activities across the globe.

Highlighted with 47 tables and 102 figures, this 189-page report “Global Work Class ROVs Market 2017-2025 by Industry Vertical, Application, Hardware Component, Vehicle Type, Propulsion System and Region” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide work class ROVs market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

Download and Get Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10077785

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global work class ROVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of industry vertical, new built and operation/service, hardware component, vehicle type, application, propulsion system and region.

Based on industry vertical, the global work class ROV market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Oil & Gas Industry

• Scientific Research

• Military & Defense

• Others

Based on capex source, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• ROV New Builds

• ROV Operation & Service

Based on hardware component, the global work class ROV hardware market is divided and analyzed on the following segments in terms of capex for 2014-2025.

• Imaging System

• Sensors and Automation Systems

• Steering and Positioning

• Navigation System

• Energy and Propulsion

• Others

Based on vehicle type, the global work class ROV market is split and analyzed on the following sections in terms of annual capex and fleet in operation for 2014-2025.

• Light Work Class Vehicle

• Medium Work Class Vehicle

• Heavy Work Class Vehicle

Based on application, the global work-class ROV market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Drilling Support

• Construction Support

• Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM)

• Others

Based on propulsion system, the global market is segmented into the following sections and analyzed in terms of annual capex and operational fleet for 2014-2025.

• Hydraulic system

• Electric system

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (China, Malaysia, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Norway, UK, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Africa (Nigeria, Angola)

• Middle East

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual capex are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets and national markets by industry vertical and vehicle type over the forecast years is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global work class ROV vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global work class ROVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Andrews Survey

C-Innovation

DOF Subsea AS

Forum Energy Technologies

Fugro Subsea Services Ltd

Hallin Marine Subsea International PLC

Helix Energy Solutions

i-Tech (Subsea 7)

Kystdesign AS

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Perry Slingsby Systems Limited

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Saipem (Sonsub)

Schilling Robotics, LLC

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD)

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609