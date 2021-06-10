Gluconic Acid and Derivatives Market is in huge demand in upcoming years with leading Players Alfa Chemistry,Evonik Industries,FUSO Chemicals Co.,Jungbunzlauer

Gluconic Acid and Derivatives Market research report predicts the extent of the market with data on key merchant incomes, improvement of the business by upstream and downstream, industry advance, key organizations, alongside sort portion and market application. Quality and straightforwardness is carefully kept up while doing research concentrates to offer you an outstanding statistical surveying report for your specialty.

Gluconic acid, which is also known as maltonic acid or dextronic acid, is produced from glucose by using microbial fermentation process or glucose oxidase catalysis process. Gluconic acid can also be found naturally in plants, fruits, wine, honey, rice, meat, vinegar, and others. The salts of gluconic acid are known as gluconates, for example, calcium gluconate and iron gluconate, etc. Gluconic acid has extensive usage in the food industry, such as n meat and dairy products, baked goods, flavoring agent, and others. Derivatives of gluconic acid like sodium gluconate, calcium, and iron gluconates are used as dietary supplements. Industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and chemical, etc. has wide usage of gluconic acid and its derivatives.

Leading Gluconic Acid and Derivatives Market Players:

Alfa Chemistry

Evonik Industries

FUSO Chemicals Co.

Jungbunzlauer

Kaison Chemicals

Merck

Roquette Foods

Ruibang Laboratories

Tokyo Chemical Industry Ltd.

Xiwang Group

The gluconic acid and derivatives market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the gluconic acid and derivatives market is segmented into, gluconic acid, glucono delta lactone, sodium salt of gluconic acid, calcium salt of gluconic acid, others. on the basis of application, the gluconic acid and derivatives market is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, agriculture, others.

