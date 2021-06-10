Glyphosate Market 2019 | Develop Rapidly By Top Players BASF, Bayer, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, Nufarm Limited, SinoHarvest, Syngenta

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Glyphosate Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Glyphosate market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Glyphosate is a farmer-friendly herbicide that is applied to the leaves of plants to kill both broadleaf plants and grasses. The sodium salt form of glyphosate regulates plant growth and ripens fruit. The properties such as disease resistance and increased yield allow farmers to generate high-profit margins and reduce the overall input costs. Moreover, it also helps farmers in weed control and reducing the degree of tillage.

Rising demand for genetically modified (GM) crops is the major factor driving the growth of global glyphosate market. Also, factors such as increasing population, increased crop consumption in animal feed, and biofuels have stimulated the growth of GM crops. However, increased immunity in weeds against glyphosate as a result of its usage as broad-spectrum herbicides presents a considerable challenge to market participants. Despite this, continual modifications and developments in the field of glyphosate-tolerant genetically modified crops to promote weed resistance properties and reduce toxicity which is expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the global glyphosate market.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Glyphosate Market in the coming years.

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Glyphosate Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Glyphosate across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

The Global Glyphosate market is segmented by crop type, form, and application. On the basis of crop type, the market is segmented as genetically modified or GM crops and conventional crops By form, the market is segmented as liquid and dry. And on the basis of application, the market is distributed into agricultural (Grains & Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables) and Non Agricultural market.

The global players operating in The Glyphosate Market profiled in the report covers:

Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer AG Crop Science Division

Dow AgroSciences

DuPont

Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Co., Ltd.

Nufarm Limited

SinoHarvest

Syngenta

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.

