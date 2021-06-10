Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market Trends, Size, Investments, Share, Acquisition, Sales, Demand, Key Players, and Regional, Worldwide Forecast To 2023

Hemostasis And Tissue Sealing Agents Market Report Includes Historic Data, Present Market Trends, Environment, Technological Innovation, Upcoming Technology And The Technical Progress In The Related Industry.

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces the publication of its research report –Global Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market, 2018-2023. The Global Hemostasis And Tissue Sealing Agents Market Is Projected To Grow At A Cagr Of 8.6% Over The Forecast Period.

Hemostats, adhesives and sealants are useful aides to modern surgical procedures. Topical hemostats are utilized intraoperatively first and postoperatively to a reduce extent. These products can be utilized to diffuse raw surface bleeding, bone bleeding, oozing venous type bleeds, and needle-opening bleeding. There has been increasing demand for such products as it reduces complication during surgical procedures. Moreover, increase in road accidents across the globe is likely to increase the demand for hemostasis and tissue sealing agents.

The wound formed as a result of accidents are uncovered to debris, soil, bodily fluids and microbes. Tissue is also lost during road accidents that rises the time for wound to heal. Increasing incidence of chronic injuries is among the major factors responsible for the growth of hemostasis and tissue sealing agents products market. Hemostasis and tissue sealing agent’s products, are used in assistant with surgical procedures to reduce the complexity during surgical procedures.

Industry Analysis :

In 2015, Cohera Medical, Inc. entered in a distribution agreement with B. Braun for its product TissuGlu a surgical adhesive in Germany, Spain and Portugal.

Some of the prominent players in the global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market are

Johnson & Johnson

Cryolife



Baxter International

Inc

Ethicon LLC

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Becton and others.

Currently, the global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market is dominated by numerous prominent players. The key players in the market are engaged in merger and acquisition for the development and distribution of hemostasis and tissue sealing agents products. For instance, in March 2018, Baxter completes acquisition of Recothrom And Preveleak to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant products from Mallinckrodt plc. With this acquisition, Baxter can now provide surgeons with additional options of innovative hemostatic products enhances its business growth in the market.

Regional Outlook :

On the regional basis, the Global Hemostasis And Tissue Sealing Agents Market in the Americas is segmented into two major regions, i.e., North America and Latin America. The North American region is likely to hold the major share in the region is due to high clinical R&D budgets by both government as well as public and private organizations, presence of major manufacturers for the products, high number of surgical procedures and various others.

For instance, according to the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention, approximately 46.5 million surgical procedures are performed every year in the U.S. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents market. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region owing to increased medical tourism for surgical procedures, increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries and various others.

The global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market has been segmented into product, and end user.

By product, the market has been segmented into topical hemostats, and adhesive & tissue sealant. Furthermore, topical hemostats is divided into Active, mechanical (collagen based hemostats, cellulose based hemostats, gelatin based hemostats, polysaccharide based hemostats) Flowable. Adhesive & tissue sealant is further segmented into synthetic, natural, and adhesion barrier.

Further on the basis of end user the market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory centers and others.

