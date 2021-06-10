Histology and Cytology Market 2019 Extend Growth and Technology Leadership: Market Size, Vendors, Trends, Challenges, Forecast by 2024
The "Histology and Cytology Market" report forecast 2019-2024 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Histology and Cytology business strategists and effective growth for the key players.
The propelling factors for the growth of the histology and cytology market include the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing standardization of pathological laboratories, technological advancements in diagnostic and molecular techniques, and favorable reimbursements for cancer screening and laboratory tests.
The increasing burden of cancer on society is found to be a major threat to the developing countries, owing to lower disposable income and dynamic demographics. Cancer has been the leading cause for mortality, globally and has resulted in deaths that have accounted for the largest share of mortality. Thus, the growing prevalence of cancer patients has a direct impact on the increased demand for the histology and cytology market. These histological methods thus help in increasing the sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy of diagnostic methods. Similarly, the combined methods help in the better diagnosis of diseases, such as breast and lung cancer. Thus, the prevalence of cancer plays a vital role in increasing the demand of the histology and cytology market.
Therefore globally, there has been a growing adoption of cytological tests due to its less invasive nature as compared to biopsy and higher reliability. These are likely to drive the overall market during the forecast period.
Furthermore, the histology and cytology market has also experienced huge growth with regard to the healthcare industries as a number of fatal diseases can be diagnosed through these clinical studies. It has been found that a number of infectious diseases can be identified, such as cancer, cervical disease, abnormal growth, inflammatory diseases, leukemia, smallpox, rabies, etc., and thus the molecular techniques are being carried out to detect specific proteins, receptors, viruses and enzymes in tissues, which will help in the detection as well as in the treatment of the diseases.
Scope of the Report
As per the Scope of the Report, histology and cytology both come under the scientific medical specialty that is concerned with the diagnosis of diseases and other conditions. Histology is the study of human tissues, including the structure and function whereas cytology is the study of human cells. The respective tests are performed by placing the stained tissue or cell sample under a light microscope or an electron microscope that enable the scientists to study the sample microscopic anatomy.
Key Market Trends
The Cytology Segment is Expected to Lead the Histology and Cytology Market
Cytology tests are useful for both the diagnosis and screening of various cancer types. The cytology segment has a wide range of applications in multiple cancer types. Due to the observations at the cellular levels, the companies primarily prefer cytology-based diagnostic methods. Since in the coming decade, companies are focusing on diagnosis at the molecular level, cytology is expected to play a vital role. The cost of histological tests is higher than cytology studies, mainly due to the multiple phases involved in its preparation, whereas no such stages are classified for cytology slides. Thus, during the forecast period, the demand for cytological methods are expected to grow, with more number of companies exploring the method.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region Over the Forecast Period
Asia-Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth rate due to the increasing geriatric population, growing cancer incidence and raising awareness about cancer screening in the emerging economies, such as India, China, and Singapore. There has been a large number of the cancer burden in these countries, along with the expansion of private healthcare companies and hospitals that are collaborating with multinational players and government. Hence, all these factors are expected to help propel the histology and cytology market.
