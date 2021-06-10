How Has the Single Cell Analysis Market Performed So Far and How Will It Perform in the Coming Years?

Global “Single Cell Analysis Market” is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2019-2024. Single Cell Analysis Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The growth of the single cell analysis market is attributed to the technological advancements in single cell analysis products, increasing investments in cancer research, and rising biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in recent years.

Cancer is one of the major causes of deaths across the world, and there were 8.8 million victims in 2015, accounting for nearly one in six deaths. The disease has witnessed significant growth in the past few decades and is expected to rise rapidly over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 10.9 million new cases of cancer were identified in 2002, which grew substantially over the next decade to approximately 14.1 million in 2012. An estimated 30% growth was observed over the decade. Moreover, WHO estimated the growth to increasing to 70% over the next two decades, worldwide. Circulating tumor cells are gaining increasing clinical attention since they are likely to enable the monitoring of cancer progression and adjustment of treatment. In such cases, single-cell sequencing analysis has found its application in search of better diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers. In recent years, multiple technologies for enrichment, isolation, as well as molecular and functional analysis of circulating tumor cells have been developed, such as single cell analysis. In 2014, the Clinical Research Infrastructure Initiative brought together several funding organizations, such as the Welcome Trust and Cancer Research UK, in partnership, led by the Medical Research Council (MRC), in order to invest over GBP 230 million for single-cell genomics for cancer studies.

In clinical diagnostics, single cell analysis is expected to standardize and automate workflows with valuable information for real-time monitoring of cancer and eventually new therapeutic strategies for the benefit of patients. This is expected to lead to more efficient and better analysis. Therefore, increasing investments in cancer research is considered as one of the major driving factors for the market over the forecast period.

As per the scope of this report, single cell analysis refers to the study of individual cells isolated from tissues in multicellular organisms. Study of living cells can increase the understanding of the interconnecting molecular events that are continually taking place within each cell.

