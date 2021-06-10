Hydraulic Belt Tensioner Market to Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During the Forecast Period 2017-2025

Hydraulic Belt Tensioner Market: Overview:

The hydraulic system is mainly used to applications with high loads and angular vibration. It is used because a mechanical automatic tensioner cannot provide sufficient damping or tensioner movement. The hydraulic tensioners in general need more engine space. The hydraulic tensioner system consists of a tensioner pulley in combination with hydraulic actuator. The movement of the piston rod of the actuator is transmitted to the tensioner pulley via an integrated or separate lever. The hydraulic actuator is made to work like a shock absorber, where a spring in combination with the damping feature of the oil, will keep the wheel in contact with the rod.

A hydraulic actuator consists of these parts- an aluminum housing (Cylinder), the piston rod, the oil, the piston, the air, the spring, the one way valve, the retaining pin.

Hydraulic Belt Tensioner Market: Drivers and Restraints

The prime factor boosting the production of cockpit modules is the implementation in vehicles by OEMs. Increase in the sales of vehicles has directly contributed to the hydraulic tensioner market. Because the hydraulic tensioner can operate with larger range of dynamic belt lengths than a mechanical tensioner and due to the length of stroke of the actuator and the lever design. After a certain period of time, oil leaks can occur due to a leaking seal which can suffer from any kind of contamination. Even the smallest of small leak in the actuator can lead to incorrect damping as a result. Also, as a result of the constant motion of the parts in the system, components will wear out over time. If the system is not maintained and components replaced at regular maintenance intervals, there is a high risk of component failure as well as catastrophic engine damage.

Hydraulic Belt Tensioner Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the application of steering system, the Hydraulic Belt Tensioner market is segmented as:

V8 Engines

V6 Engines

Others

On the basis of the type of vehicle, the market is segmented as:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Hydraulic belt tensioner market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Hydraulic belt tensioner market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, APEJ, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe holds the highest share in hydraulic belt tensioner market as it houses few of the biggest OEM’s in the world, with countries like Germany, Italy, UK, and Russia leading the race. Followed by APAC, China, Japan and India are the highest growing market in the APAC region due to high disposable income. They are expected to have high Year-on-Year growth in Hydraulic belt tensioner market due to increased sales in passenger vehicles. North America is also a matured automobile market, with US holding the highest share, Latin America is expected to grow, with many OEM’s setting up their manufacturing plants in in countries like Mexico and Brazil. The Middle East and Africa show a trend of slow growth in the automotive Hydraulic belt tensioner market.

Hydraulic Belt Tensioner Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the Hydraulic belt tensioner market include: