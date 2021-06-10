Hydroponics Market Key Players: Amhydro, American Hydroponics, The Hydroponics Company Limited, HydroGarden, Hanna Instruments, Inc., General Hydroponics, Hydrofarm

A fresh report titled “Hydroponics Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Hydroponics Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Global hydroponics market accounted for USD XXX.X Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XXX.X Million in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)of XX.X% between 2018 and 2024. Hydroponics is a method of growing plants without using soil. In hydroponics, plants grow in water-based, nutrient-rich solution and this method offers many times greater yield than other conventional farming methods.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3

Market Drivers & Restraints

The earth has lost a third of its arable land due to urbanization, industrialization and erosion or pollution in the past 40 years and this reduction in arable land is likely to grow in coming years. This continuous reduction in the arable land area has increased the need for soilless farming methods such as hydroponics, aquaponics, and others. With hydroponics, it is possible to grow crops in places where the land is limited, doesn’t exist, or is heavily contaminated. Further, this rise in demand for soilless farming methods is likely to bolster the growth of global hydroponics market. Apart from this, the hydroponic system makes better use of space and location as compared to other soilless farming methods and due to this, hydroponics farming methods are being strongly adopted in domestic areas.

Furthermore, agriculture sector today is strongly affected by unsure climate change. Factors such as increasing carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from human activities have resulted in climate change. This climate change has adversely affected world crop production, at the same time it has also bolstered the demand for controlled environment farming methods. Even in the hydroponic system, growers can control over the temperature, humidity, light intensification, the composition of the air and can grow foods all year round regardless of the season.

Additionally, a series of benefits associated with hydroponics methods such as water conservation, effective use of nutrients, better growth rate, no weeds, fewer pets & diseases, less labor & time saver and others are aiding the growth of global hydroponics market. However, the requirement of experience and knowledge, high initial expense and others are some major drawbacks of hydroponics which are likely to restrict the growth of global hydroponics market in upcoming years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of hydroponics market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product

– Growing Chamber

– Pump & Tubing

– Growing LED Lights

– HVAC

– Growing Supplies

– Controlling Equipment

– Reservoir

– Accessories

By System

– Aggregate Hydroponic System

– – – Closed Systems

– – – Open Systems

– Liquid Hydroponics System

– – – Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

– – – Others

By Crop

– Lettuce

– Microgreens

– Medical Marijuana

– Tomatoes

– Herbs

– Pepper

– Cucumber

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Amhydro

– American Hydroponics

– The Hydroponics Company Limited

– HydroGarden

– Hanna Instruments, Inc.

– General Hydroponics

– Hydrofarm

– Greentech Agro, LLC

– Hydrodynamics International, Inc.

– Heliospectra AB

– Lumigrow Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/hydroponics-market-2017

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Hydroponic Market

3. Global Hydroponic Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Hydroponic Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

Global Hydroponic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Hydroponic Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

9.4. Growing Chamber Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Pump & Tubing Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.6. Growing LED Lights Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.7. HVAC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.8. Growing Supplies Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.9. Controlling Equipment Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.10. Reservoir Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.11. Accessories Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Hydroponic Market Segmentation Analysis, By System

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By System

10.3. BPS Analysis, By System

10.4. Aggregate Hydroponic System Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1. Closed Systems Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.2. Open Systems Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Liquid Hydroponics System Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1. Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.2. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Hydroponic Market Segmentation Analysis, By Crop

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Crop

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Crop

11.4. Lettuce Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Microgreens Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Medical Marijuana Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.7. Tomatoes Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.8. Herbs Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.9. Pepper Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.10. Cucumber Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.11. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Hydroponic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Product

12.2.2. By System

12.2.3. By Crop

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Crop

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, Application

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Hydroponic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Product

12.3.2. By System

12.3.3. By Crop

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4. Asia Pacific Hydroponic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.1. By Product

12.4.2. By System

12.4.3. By Crop

12.4.4. By Country

12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Latin America Hydroponic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.1. By Product

12.5.2. By System

12.5.3. By Crop

12.5.4. By Country

12.5.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.5.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.5.4.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.4.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.4.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6. Middle East & Africa Hydroponic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6.1. By Product

12.6.2. By System

12.6.3. By Crop

12.6.4. By Geography

12.6.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

12.6.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

12.6.4.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6.4.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6.4.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6.4.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com