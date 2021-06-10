Inclinometer Market Trends, Strategy, Applications Analysis, Demand, Revenue and Growth by Forecast 2019 to 2023

The global inclinometer market is projected to reach USD 3.5 Bn and grow at a sluggish CAGR of 2% over the forecast period 2017-2023. The primary factor which is driving the growth of the inclinometers market is growing adoption of MEMS system in consumer electronics and their increased usage in mobile sensors. Increased use of inclinometers in construction vehicles is also a major driver of the market.

Global Inclinometers Market: By Axis (1 – Axis, Multi-Axis), By Output Signal (Digital, Analog, TTL), By Technology (MEMS, Electrolytic, Closed – Loop Gravity, Capacitive), Application (Electronic Equipment, Industrial Automation) – Forecast till 2023

Key players:

The global inclinometers market hold some of the prominent players serving industries like consumer electronics, industrial automation and automobile, Waysen UK Ltd (U.K), Sherborne Sensors Limited (U.K), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Geokon, Incorporated (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan), Parallax Inc (U.S.), Agisco S.R.L (Italy), Altheris sensors & controls (Netherlands), Automation Sensorik Messtechnik GmbH (Germany), BDC Electronic (Italy), BeanAir GmbH (Germany), among others.

Market synopsis:

Inclinometers are instruments that help in measurement of the corresponding magnitude of Earth gravitational field. It is used heavily in industrial, construction and electronic, military, aviation, marine application for measuring slope angles and also known as a tilt sensor, level gauge, gradiometer, tilt indicator, or slope meter..The Analysis presents the study of Global Inclinometer Market facilitating the regional and country wise analysis covering the strategic analysis of each market player and the market share they hold.

An instrument that is used heavily in industrial, construction, and electronic application for measuring angles of any slope or inclination with respect to the gravity by introducing a reference horizon. The instrument is used in various applications like military, aviation, civil construction engineering, transportation, marine, for leveling platform, and measuring slope angles. The inclinometers vary from one axis to 9 axes and more. These instruments are also known by different names like tilt sensor, level gauge, and level meter, gradiometer, tilt indicator, or slope meter. One of the primary drivers for the growth of the inclinometer market is the higher rate of adoption of MEMS systems in consumer electronics. These systems are used to perform gestures and operations like scrolling, tap, tilt, and rotate. The inclinometers have a heavy usage in mobile sensors for higher efficiency and optimization.

Segmentation:

The global inclinometers market is segmented into regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, North America was leading with the highest market share in 2016 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America is closely followed by Europe and was a second largest market in 2016.

Regional analysis:

However, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific regions are expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period. The inclinometers are highly used in constructions, automotive and consumer electronics industry. These industries are expected to rise in parts of Asia Pacific, covering countries like India, Taiwan, and South East Asia. On the other hand, the Middle East countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman are moving towards infrastructural development.

