Increasing Demand for Air And Water Heating Sensor to Push Global Market Revenue Growth During 2017 – 2025
Air and Water Heating Sensor Market: Introduction
From regulating and monitoring of air temperature, pressure and quality in commercial and residential buildings to measurement of pressure, flow, level and humidity for water all of them need sensors as they are usually used for comparing the actual state like of temperature with a target state. Surge in the automotive sector has been a point to capitalize for Air and Water Heating Sensor Market.
Air heating sensors are generally designed with strategically placed holes to allow air flow in contact with the sensing element, while still providing good mechanical protection. This increases the sensors sensitivity to rapid temperature changes, and improves its response time. Water heating sensor is generally used to measure water temperature of heated or chilled water and other liquids in mechanical systems.
Air and Water Heating Sensor Market: Drivers and Challenges
Some of the drivers for the Air and Water Heating Sensor market are like its robust demand in automation industry to check the overheating factor of the engines. Air and Water Heating Sensors in these markets are attracting customers as now the enhancing energy efficiency has therefore, become an important issue Building owners, operators, governments and regulatory agencies are progressively focusing on optimizing building energy use through improved sensor controls, which is driving the market.
One of the restraint for Air and Water Heating Sensor market is the incorporation of sensors in devices, which incurs extra value and reduces the life of the device. Other restraints for the market include incorporation of more sensors in smaller size.
Air and Water Heating Sensor Market: Segmentation
The Air and Water Heating Sensor market can be segmented on the basis of type of sensors, application, and region.
On the basis of type of sensors the Air and Water Heating Sensor market can be divided into;
- Air Heating Sensors
- Water Heating Sensors
The segmentation tells about the types for which the sensor is available in the market.
On the basis of application the Air and Water Heating Sensor market can be segmented into;
- Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
- Machinery and Plant Engineering
- Marine and Shipbuilding
- Aerospace
- Food and Beverages
- Chemical and Petrochemical
- Others
The segment tells about the industry in which the Air and Water Heating Sensors find its application.
Air and Water Heating Sensor Market: Key Players
Some of the key players of Air and Water Heating Sensor Market are: Campbell Scientific, Inc., Carrier Corporation, Company SENSIT s.r.o., Convectronics, Inc., Danfoss, Heatcon Sensors (P) Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Siemens AG, SIKA Dr. Siebert & Kühn GmbH & Co. KG, and Others.
Air and Water Heating Sensor Market: Regional Overview
On the basis of geography, Air and Water Heating Sensor Market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the Air and Water Heating Sensor Market in Western Europe is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to many local vendors in the market. Western Europe region is expected to be followed by North America and Asia Pacific.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
