Intelligent Building Management Systems Market In-Depth Profiling With Key Players and Recent Developments, Forecast Period: 2018-2027

The intelligent building management systems integrate building, energy systems, and technology to perform complex buildings operations such as automated energy conservation and reduced operational costs. Modern IBMS are shifting to cloud-based technology, enabling service-like functionality and real-time information. Smart automation and control systems for buildings and the advent of the internet of things is further broadening the scope of the market.

The intelligent building management systems market is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the forecast period owing to dem and from the commercial and industrial segments. Moreover, stricter need to abide by the rules and regulations set by the government for building security further propels the growth of the intelligent building management systems market. However, lack of awareness among the end-user segment may hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, technological advancements offer substantial growth for intelligent building management systems market and the players involved during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

– Advanced Control Corp.

– Allied Digital Services Ltd.

– Delta Electronics, Inc.

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Larsen & Toubro Limited

– NG Bailey

– Pacific Controls

– Schneider Electric SE

– Siemsatec Ltd.

– Singapore Technologies Engineering

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Intelligent Building Management Systems

Compare major Intelligent Building Management Systems providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Intelligent Building Management Systems providers

Profiles of major Intelligent Building Management Systems providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Intelligent Building Management Systems -intensive vertical sectors

The global intelligent building management systems market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as communication protocols, HVAC controls, general lighting controls, security and access controls, st and ards and data distribution, outdoor controls, others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as hospitality, energy and infrastructure, educational centers, residential and retail, religious centers, manufacturing buildings, and others.

Intelligent Building Management Systems Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Intelligent Building Management Systems Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Intelligent Building Management Systems market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Intelligent Building Management Systems market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Intelligent Building Management Systems market is provided.

