Investigation by Swarm Computing Market by Demand Application, Technology, Key Findings And Regional Outlook

The swarm computing is the field of the computer science that is designed for the effective study of the computational methods. It is behavioral modeling approach that focuses on the study of the swarm in the different domains which includes the image and data analysis .It is primarily used to find optimal solutions and enhance the function optimization.

The modeling method associated with the swarm computing is applied in various technologies such as medical informatics, bioinformatics and artificial intelligence. It primarily deals with the forecasting of the problems by taking collective decisions in order to provide all necessary information.

Market Size and Forecast

Currently the global swarm computing market is observing vibrant growth on the account of increasing trend of the big data analytics coupled with the rising computer simulation methods. This is expected to drive the growth of the overall swarm computing market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing deployment of the drones and automated robots for various industrials and commercial uses is expected to be other reason for the growth of the global swarm computing market during the forecast period.

Swarm computing market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 40% over the forecast period. It is expected to reach a total market size of USD 0.3 billion by 2027. The swarm computing market is expected to showcase a vibrant growth by the end of the forecast period. The market can be segmented on the basis of model, capability and application. On the basis of model, it is sub-segmented into stochastic diffusion search, ant colony optimization (ACO) and particle swarm optimization (PSO).

Ant colony optimization (ACO) is anticipated to be the leading sub-segment during the forecast period. The high adoption of the ant colony optimization (ACO) as it offers real time solutions. On the basis of capability, it is sub-segmented into clustering, scheduling, optimization and routing. Optimization sub-segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is on the account of high number of solutions offered by the optimization. On the basis of applications, it is sub segmented into robotics, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and human swarming. The robotics sub-segment is anticipated to lead the applications segment during the forecast period. The robot is used in the surveillance and military operations. Thus, it is anticipated to be the major reason for the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Widespread Technological Advancement

The growing technological development coupled with the advent of the big data analytics in order to solve the complex problems is anticipated to be the major growth driver for the overall swarm computing market during the forecast period.

Increasing application of the Swarm computing

The wide application of the swarm computing for industrial purpose is anticipated to be major driver for the overall swarm computing market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of the swarm computing for the surveillance is also anticipated to be drive the swarm computing market.

Restraints

High Integration Cost

The integration cost associated with the robots including installation and up gradation is expected to restrain the growth of swarm computing market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global swarm computing market includes the following segments:

By Model:

Stochastic diffusion search

Ant Colony Optimization (ACO)

Particle Swarm Optimization (PSO)

By Capability:

Clustering

Scheduling

Optimization

Routing

By Application:

Robotics

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Human Swarming

By Region

On the basis of regional analysis, global swarm computing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the leading region for the global swarm computing market. The growing adoption of the robots in the region is anticipated to be major reason for the growth of the swarm computing market. For instance, according to International Federation of Robotics, China accounted 36% market share of the total robots supply in 2017. North America is anticipated to showcase substantial growth during the forecast period. The growing technological development in the region leads to increasing adoption of the technology which includes artificial intelligence. This is anticipated to be major reason for the growth of the overall swarm computing market.

Global swarm computing market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.

Key Players

Swarm Technology

Dobots

Axonai

Brainalyzed

Unanimous A.I.

Valutico

Enswarm

Queen B Robotics