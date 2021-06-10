Investigation by Swarm Computing Market by Demand Application, Technology, Key Findings And Regional Outlook
The modeling method associated with the swarm computing is applied in various technologies such as medical informatics, bioinformatics and artificial intelligence. It primarily deals with the forecasting of the problems by taking collective decisions in order to provide all necessary information.
Market Size and Forecast
Currently the global swarm computing market is observing vibrant growth on the account of increasing trend of the big data analytics coupled with the rising computer simulation methods. This is expected to drive the growth of the overall swarm computing market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing deployment of the drones and automated robots for various industrials and commercial uses is expected to be other reason for the growth of the global swarm computing market during the forecast period.
Swarm computing market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 40% over the forecast period. It is expected to reach a total market size of USD 0.3 billion by 2027. The swarm computing market is expected to showcase a vibrant growth by the end of the forecast period. The market can be segmented on the basis of model, capability and application. On the basis of model, it is sub-segmented into stochastic diffusion search, ant colony optimization (ACO) and particle swarm optimization (PSO).
Ant colony optimization (ACO) is anticipated to be the leading sub-segment during the forecast period. The high adoption of the ant colony optimization (ACO) as it offers real time solutions. On the basis of capability, it is sub-segmented into clustering, scheduling, optimization and routing. Optimization sub-segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is on the account of high number of solutions offered by the optimization. On the basis of applications, it is sub segmented into robotics, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and human swarming. The robotics sub-segment is anticipated to lead the applications segment during the forecast period. The robot is used in the surveillance and military operations. Thus, it is anticipated to be the major reason for the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.
Growth Drivers
Widespread Technological Advancement
The growing technological development coupled with the advent of the big data analytics in order to solve the complex problems is anticipated to be the major growth driver for the overall swarm computing market during the forecast period.
Increasing application of the Swarm computing
The wide application of the swarm computing for industrial purpose is anticipated to be major driver for the overall swarm computing market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of the swarm computing for the surveillance is also anticipated to be drive the swarm computing market.
Restraints
High Integration Cost
The integration cost associated with the robots including installation and up gradation is expected to restrain the growth of swarm computing market during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global swarm computing market includes the following segments:
By Model:
Stochastic diffusion search
Ant Colony Optimization (ACO)
Particle Swarm Optimization (PSO)
By Capability:
Clustering
Scheduling
Optimization
Routing
By Application:
Robotics
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
Human Swarming
By Region
On the basis of regional analysis, global swarm computing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the leading region for the global swarm computing market. The growing adoption of the robots in the region is anticipated to be major reason for the growth of the swarm computing market. For instance, according to International Federation of Robotics, China accounted 36% market share of the total robots supply in 2017. North America is anticipated to showcase substantial growth during the forecast period. The growing technological development in the region leads to increasing adoption of the technology which includes artificial intelligence. This is anticipated to be major reason for the growth of the overall swarm computing market.
Global swarm computing market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.
