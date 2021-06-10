Key Findings of the Global Automotive Seat Heater Market

Automotive seat-heaters in vehicles are meant to offer comfort and luxury experience to the occupant. Automotive seat heater contains heater elements, switch, and wiring harness. These seat-heaters are installed between the seat cover material and the seat cushion to add comfort and warmth to vehicle.

Market Size and Forecast

Global automotive seat heater market is expected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to thrive on the back of booming automotive industry across the globe. Increasing sales of vehicles and increased affordability of consumers to spend on vehicles are likely to be the key drivers behind the growth of market during the forecast period.

In terms of regions, the global automotive seat heater market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions. Among these regions, North America automotive seat heater market dominated the global automotive seat heater market in previous years and is expected to garner positive CAGR in global automotive seat heater market during the forecast period. The market of automotive seat heater system in North America region is thriving on the back of swelled spending by consumers on advanced automotive accessories. Owing to cold weather in most part of North American region, the demand for seat heater is likely to increase over the forecast period.

Apart from North America region, Europe grabbed second leading shares in automotive seat heater market and is accepted to witness robust growth over the forecast period. High concern regarding comfort and increasing affordability of consumers are expected to enhance the demand for automotive seat heater market in this region. Apart from this, European countries such as Germany are one of the leading consumers of luxury cars. Further, increasing number of luxury cars in this region is expected to fuel the growth of automotive seat heater market in Europe region during the forecast period. Asia Pacific automotive seat heater market is also projected to thrive at a notable CAGR over the predicted period. The market of automotive seat heater in Asia Pacific is likely to grow on the back of swelling vehicle density and increasing demand for vehicle accessories.

Further, passenger vehicle segment by vehicle type grabbed major shares of market in previous years and is expected to continue this positive growth over the forecast period. Manufacturers of passenger cars are looking forward to make seat heater a standard feature in their cars and this factor is expected to positively impact the growth of this segment in automotive seat heater market over the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis has segmented global automotive seat heater market into the following segments:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

Global automotive seat heater market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

The increasing sales of vehicles are the major factor which is responsible for the growth of automotive seat heater market across all regions. In addition to this, the global automotive industry is driven by a number of factors such as rinsing consumer’s affordability, growing income of consumers and availability of easy financing options to buy a vehicle. Further, this growth in automotive industry is fuelling the growth of automotive seat heater market.

Automotive seat heaters offer a number of benefits such as good for aching backs and instant warmth. Such benefits of installing seat heaters are likely to be the dynamic factor behind swelled demand during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are installing every possible technology that can increase the level of vehicles comfort standards. Further, growing installation of automotive seat heater in passenger cars is expected to drive the growth of automotive seat heater market at considerable pace in upcoming years. Further, global automotive industry is thriving on the account of rapid urbanization and rising disposable income. For instance, total global production of cars in 2016 reached 72,105,435 as compared to 68,539,516 in 2015.

Technological advancements in automotive seat heaters are also expected to increase the demand in upcoming years. Advanced features of modern seat heaters such as consistent and controlled warmth, heating level adjustment are attracting consumers towards them.

Growing aftermarket sales of automotive seat heaters is also strengthening the growth of market across all regions.

Although automotive seat heater offers great experience to the occupants, have some drawbacks too. These seat heaters could get very hot and can cause health related issues. Such downsides of seat heaters can hamper the growth of automotive seat heater market in upcoming years.

