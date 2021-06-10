Knee Bursitis Treatment Market: 2019-2025 Forecast Data by research firm
Knee bursitis is inflammation of a small fluid-filled sac (bursa) situated near the knee joint. Bursae reduce friction and cushion pressure points between bones and the tendons, muscles, and skin near joints. Knee bursitis signs and symptoms vary, depending on which bursa is affected and what’s causing the inflammation. Generally, the affected portion of knee might feel warm, tender, and swollen when pressure is applied.
The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing knee bursitis market. Increasing need for better devices, rapidly improving technology, and the presence of huge patient pool is driving the growth of the market in this region.
In 2018, the global Knee Bursitis Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Merck
- Amgen
- Bayer
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- MediaPharma
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
- Oncolys BioPharma
- United Therapeutics
Knee Bursitis Treatment market size by Type
- Medication
- Surgery Therapy
- Others
Knee Bursitis Treatment market size by Applications
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Dermatology Centers
- Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Knee Bursitis Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Knee Bursitis Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Knee Bursitis Treatment are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
