Large Format Display Market Global Development, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Findings and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Large Format Display has been valued at USD 15.1 billion by 2023 growing with 7% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Large Format Displays Market are flat screens, sleek in nature, minimal in design which allows business to display messages and presentations to customers. Features such stability, flexibility and environment resistance of large format displays are boosting the overall growth of the market. Large format displays are generally used to display posters, advertisements, general messages among others so that the customers can view anytime.

Various manufacturers are investing largely for innovating new products. For instance, Planar which is a part of Leyard Group developed a new product. The Planar PS5580 is a 55″ ultra-slim, narrow bezel LCD display which is designed with an advanced video wall features, commercial-grade features, LED technology and delivering a video wall solution in a sleek display and low power consumption. The LCD video wall displays helps to create better picture quality with high definition technology. Also, the product was designed for durability and better performance.

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into component, display type, end-users and region.

Major Key Players:

The key players in the global large format display market include- Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd. (China), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Barco NV (Belgium), Sony Corporation. (Japan), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), NEC Corp. (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), TPV Technology Ltd. (Hong Kong) and View Sonic Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

On the basis of display type, the market can be segmented into video wall and standalone display. Out of these, standalone display accounted for the largest market share majorly due to these features such as brightness, high resolution and can be easily used to construct infinite size video walls. Also, standalone display is expected to grow at a stable rate over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

On the basis of components, the market has been segmented into controllers, displays, accessories, mounts among others. Out of these components, displays accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing implementation of displays in various applications.

Regional Analysis:

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023 majorly due to increasing popularity of video games, increasing digital transmission and the growing adoption of technological solutions by the retail sector. Also, the transportation sector is a revenue generator in this region. Countries such as China and India contributes largely to the overall market share.

However, North-America accounted for the largest market share. Countries such as U.S contributes largely to the overall growth of the market. The reason of this growth is attributed to low displays such as LCD, increasing demand for high definition displays in the healthcare sector and increased power efficiency.

