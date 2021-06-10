Latest Business Report on ELECTRIC SUB-METER MARKET by Demand 2018-2027

The electric sub-meter is used to measure the electrical energy and give the detail of the consumption of the energy. The electrical sub-meter records and measures the electricity consumption for the single unit. It enables the owners of the building to get the detail of the electricity consumption. It can be used in the residential, commercial and industrial buildings. It reduces the extra operational cost as it can be used in the multiple tenants and buildings. There are various advantages associated with electric sub-meter includes ability to measure exact consumption of the energy and elimination of the waste energy.

Market Size and Forecast

The global electric sub-meter market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 12% during 2018-2027. It is expected to reach around USD 4 billion. The increasing demand regarding energy preservation coupled with rising need for monitoring of the electric energy is anticipated to be the major reason fostering the growth of the global electric sub-meter market during the forecast period.

The market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. The global electric sub-meter market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and region. On the basis of type, it is sub-segmented into socket type/electromechanical sub-meter, smart sub-meter and non-socket/electronic sub-meter. Further, socket type/electromechanical sub-meter is further segmented into current transformer and feed-through sub-meter. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into commercial establishments, residential sector and industrial sector. The commercial establishments is further sub-segmented into large retail stores, data centers, others. The commercial establishment sub-segment is anticipated to be the leading sub-segment during the forecast period. The rising expansion of the retail sector across the globe coupled with the increasing number of the commercial buildings leads to high application of the electric sub-meter.

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Electric sub-meter from various Industrial Sectors The increasing expansion of the commercial and industrial sector across the globe is anticipated to increase the application of the electric sub-meters. This is anticipated to drive the global electric sub-meter market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for monitoring the electrical usage across various industrial sectors is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global electric sub-meter market during the forecast period. Rising Technological Development in Electric sub meter The continuous development on the technology which focuses on effective management of the energy consumption by different industrial sector is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global electric sub-meter market. Moreover, the increasing technological development such as cloud computing and IoT is driving the demand for the electric sub meter. The stringent government regulation regarding the electric sub meter installation is predicted to be the major growth driver for the global electric sub-meter market. Restraints Lack of awareness Lack of public awareness about effective management of the energy is anticipated to hinder the growth of the global electric sub-meter market during the forecast period. Market Segmentation Our-in depth analysis of the global Electric Sub-meter Market includes the following segments: By Type: Socket Type/Electromechanical Sub-meter

Current Transformer

Feed-through Sub-meter

Smart Sub-meter

Non-socket/Electronic Sub-meter

By Application: Commercial Establishments

Large Retail stores

Data Centers

Others

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

By Region On the basis of regional analysis, global electric sub-meter market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share for global electric sub-meter market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for energy management across the region is anticipated to be the major reason driving the growth of electric sub-meter market in the region. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest developing region for the global electric sub-meter market. The increasing industrialization in the region leads to the expansion of the commercial, household and industrial sector. This increases the application of the electric sub-meter in the region. Global Electric sub-meter market is further classified on the basis of region as follows: North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Honeywell International

Leviton

Elster Group

Studebaker Submetering Inc.

Nuri Telecom

Linyang Electronics

Schneider Electric

GE Digital Energy

Kamstrup

Echelon

